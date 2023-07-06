The road to the Pan American Games for St. Davids amateur boxer Mckenzie Wright requires lots of training, discipline, motivation — and money.
In less than a month, the Niagara College nursing student will be joining Team Canada’s Olympic division in Cali, Colombia to fight for a spot at the Pan American Games in Chile this October.
Wright dominated the 2023 Pan American Games Domestic Qualification Competition in June in Montreal, finishing first in the 50-kilogram weight class.
The top four from the competition in Colombia will advance to the Pan Am Games.
Team Canada doesn’t pitch in with financial aid, so it’s up to the athletes to pay their way through the competitions.
“It’s going to be about $10,000 to get to the Pan American Games,” Wright told The Lake Report in an interview.
To help with financial costs, Wright will be holding a meet and greet fundraiser at the Sandtrap Pub & Grill on Wednesday, July 19, from 3 to 5 p.m.
There will be photo opportunities, raffle prizes and the chance to learn more about NOTL’s top amateur boxer.
Wright also set up a GoFundMe page to help with costs and that has generated a lot of attention – and raised more than $7,700 so far.
“I’m floored with the amount of support that I’ve gotten from that,” she said.