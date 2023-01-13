The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK)’s Waste Management Department has begun a blitz of green-bin deliveries that could more than double participation in the community’s five-year-old composting program.
The department has worked for years to convince Kahnawa’kehró:non to participate, but to date it has distributed only about 900 of the 45-litre bins to households and businesses, covering just one third of the community. Now the department has a new strategy, and it more than likely involves you finding a bin at your doorstep.
After the four-week push, a total of 1,900 bins or more will have been distributed, meaning at least 70 percent of community households and businesses will be equipped to pitch in.
“We are doing this to reduce waste sent to a landfill, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, fight against climate change, and to build soils,” said Holly McComber, the department’s general manager.
Food rotting in landfills produces methane, a major contributor to global warming. According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the greenhouse gas is responsible for a quarter of the rise in temperatures that is currently felt and can be attributed to human activity.
In addition to reducing Kahnawake’s environmental footprint, the community compost also creates healthy soil that can be used by Kahnawa’kehró:non in their home gardens.
McComber said the department is aiming to distribute bins to 100 percent of households, a vision of total participation that is shared by department staff.
“I think that now’s the time to get everyone to start composting and taking initiative on reducing our waste from landfills and just get everyone involved,” said Iotshaten:áwi Reed, the department’s communications liaison.
To help Kahnawa’kehró:non adapt to a new waste disposal habit, the bins are being delivered alongside kitchen catchers and information sheets that have been translated into Kanien’kéha.
The science behind the community’s compost may be over the heads of some, but contributing food and yard waste is easy: Kahnawa’kehró:non can simply throw their apple cores, egg shells, and coffee grounds in the bin and let Waste Management take care of the rest.
However, that doesn’t mean the department will rest on its laurels. More communications are expected, including a “let’s talk trash” event to be held this winter.
According to Reed, while helping to deliver bins this week she met multiple Kahnawa’kehró:non who were excited to receive them.
“They were actually thankful to get their bins, even though they didn’t ask for it,” she said.