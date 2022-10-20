Voting in the municipal election in the Town of The Blue Mountains is off to a slow start.
On Oct. 19, the town reported that voter turnout so far in the election is at 9.75 per cent. In Collingwood, the Oct. 19 turnout is more than double at 19.88 per cent. Both municipalities are using an online voting option.
Not including today, there are four days remaining for voters to choose the council that will represent them for the next four years.
Voters in The Blue Mountains may cast their ballot at any time. The town is using telephone and internet voting methods for this election. Mail-in and paper ballots are not being offered.
Polls close on Monday, Oct. 24 at 8 p.m.
The town has prepared instructional videos to help the public with the two voting methods.
The video for voting by telephone can be found here.
The video for voting online can be found here.
The town has also sent voter information letters regarding voting methods to electors. The voter information letter provides a voter with information on how to access the voting systems and their unique PIN. Voters can also bring their letter to the town hall in Thornbury for assistance in the voting process. Voters who have not received their letter, should contact the clerk’s office.
The town also has a voting help centre available at town hall during normal business hours and extended hours as well. Voters who require assistance to vote or need to be added to the voter's list are encouraged to visit the help centre.
For the remainder of the election the help centre is open the following hours:
Full information about the election can be found on the town’s election page.
CollingwoodToday has published profiles of the candidates seeking office in The Blue Mountains.
You can find CollingwoodToday's election news for The Blue Mountains on our election website.
There are four candidates running for Mayor: Joe Halos, Elizabeth Marshall, Andrea Matrosovs and Tony Poole.
Incumbent Deputy Mayor Peter Bordignon has been acclaimed to the position.
Seven candidates are vying for five council seats: Gail Ardiel, Paula Hope, Alex Maxwell, Shawn McKinlay, June Porter, Jim Ross and Jennifer Seymour.
CollingwoodToday has also published responses received from the candidates to four questions on the following issues facing the town: