Frank Skolly wants to see more accountability from city hall, so he’s thrown his hat into the ring for the upcoming Oct. 17 byelection.
He says he sees “too many things going wrong” and “not enough answers”.
The position on council opened after the death of coun. John Lehners on July 17.
“I don't see any accountability for anything,” said Skolly.
“I see roads that are being repaired a couple of years after they're built; I see the same roads getting ripped up all the time.
“It's not just roads, it's other city projects.”
He noted projects such as the Co-ordinated Care Campus (CCC) are behind continually growing financial bills for the city.
“I'm not against the purpose of the building (CCC), but why that building; I'd like to know why didn't they look at the QEII hospital; what's going on with it?”
He also wants more done with the attraction of physicians to the area.
This is Skolly’s first crack at politics. Still, he has been involved with the community and is currently the vice president of the Grande Prairie Royal Canadian Legion. He has been involved with the Legion for over 10 years.
“I am a former service member of the Canadian Armed Forces; I was a combat field engineer for six years during the 80s.”
During his time at the Legion, he says he’s helped it become more community-oriented, modern and financially stable.
Skolly wants a better review of things coming out of council, such as the stormwater utility bill.
“Creating another utility, I have to question why; it's supposed to give the appearance that it's going to lower your property tax, but now you have another utility bill to pay,” he said. He adds it will add more administrative costs and “could hit renters” as well.
“I have concerns about this stuff.”
The next elected councillor will face the four-year budget weeks after being sworn in.
Skolly said, “there's a few things that I would do different.”
He believes there’s currently too much focus on budget constraints rather than making long-term plans. Skolly said saving money now will cost the city more in the future.
“Maybe today we have to pay a little bit more for something, but it's going to be worth four or five times in savings down the road,” he said.
Skolly says he will bring a different opinion and ideas to the council chambers.
“I'm more about being held accountable about what we're doing.”
Candidate nominations closed on Sept. 19 at noon.
The official nominees include Robin Rochon, Bryan Petryshyn, Wade Pilat, Erik Gault, Okhifoh Solomon, Tammy Brown and Frank Skolly.
Two advance voting days are set for Oct. 8 and Oct. 15 at the Montrose Cultural Centre.
The estimated cost of the byelection to the city is $129,980, which covers temporary wages, automated voting, ballots, marketing, advertising, facility rentals, and other related expenditures, says the city.