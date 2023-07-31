STRATHROY-CARADOC - During the last council meeting on July 4th, the Strathroy-Caradoc council approved the report EPW-2023-41 that analyzed the Tar and Chip 2023 program. This program consists of improving the low-traffic roads in the municipality through a method cost-effective called Tar and Chip resurfacing. The goal is to upgrade infrastructure networks in a timely and financially responsible manner, minimizing potential traffic disruptions. Besides, according to Jake Straus, Director of Engineering and Public Works, this program will be implemented through a sole source agreement with the Department of Public Works of the Department of Public Works of the Municipality of Middlesex Center.
Straus also pointed out that the program will be divided into two parts: converting existing gravel roads to Tar and Chip and resurfacing existing roads. Roads selected for conversion from gravel to Tar and Chip are Union Drive (Amiens Road to Aberdeen Road, 2.4 km), Inadale Drive (McEvoy Road to Aberdeen Road, 3 km), Troops Road (Parkhouse Drive to North End, 900 m), Olde Drive (Mallard Road to Amiens Road, 3 km) and Rougham Road (Parkhouse Drive to Falconbridge Drive, 2.8 km). The selection of these roads was based on the Pavement Condition Index (PCI) and field investigations.
The proposed cost for this program is $612,810.90 plus HST. This cost includes all necessary components such as chip supply, asphalt emulsion, chip distribution, compaction, and labor, ensuring efficient implementation. The approved 2023 tar and chip budget has $693,784 remaining, indicating that the cost of the proposed program is within the assigned budget.
During the session, some councillors inquired about Troops Road and Rougham Road and its potential for future asphalt upgrades. However, Straus said that while Troops Road currently has no plans for an upgrade, Rougham Road may be considered once future development takes place on the north end. He also highlighted that Rougham Road is in not a very good condition and may require at least another five years before significant improvement can be expected. It is for this reason that resurfacing will help extend the life of these highways until substantial improvements can be made. With this council decision, Strathroy-Caradoc residents will be able to have smoother and improved road surfaces in the identified areas once the program is complete.