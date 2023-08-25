A mouthwatering motion was brought to the table at this week’s council meeting.
The recreation and community safety committee presented a motion regarding future canteen services at the Glacier Arena. Councillor Chelsea Lane presented the committee’s recommendation to award a contract for the provision of canteen services at the Glacier to Fireside Catering Limited, based on the bid for the service provided. The contract will cover the next four years, from September 1, 2023 to August 31, 2027, and will have the option to be renewed for an additional two years thereafter.
The motion to award the service to Fireside Catering Limited was carried unanimously.
“Looks like we can lock in four to six years of arena fries,” said Mayor Dave Aker.