Gananoque’s new council has officially been sworn in.
New Mayor John Beddows took the oath of office Tuesday, along with new councillors Vicki Leaky, Anne-Marie Koiner, Colin Brown, and Patrick Kirkby. David Osmond and Matt Harper, the only two holdovers from the last administration, were also sworn in.
This occurred during a brief ceremony prior to the start of the new administration’s first council meeting at Town Hall.
Each member of council was welcomed into the council chambers by Town Crier Brian Mabee, and they were then sworn in by Town chief administrative officer Shellee Fournier.
Afterwards, each member made a brief comment to spectators, thanking the public for its support, in the process.
"I'd like to thank my wonderful wife Sheri and my family as well as those who supported me during my campaign," said new Mayor John Beddows. "I wouldn't be here without you. I'm grateful for this chance to work with the dedicated men and women who make up council, and the dedicated men and women who work for the town and actually (help provide) the services we depend on, as we take on the challenge of public service and the opportunity to serve the town together as one team."
Beddows continued, saying he's looking forward to fulfilling the promises he made during his campaign – bringing accountability and transparency to the mayor's seat.
"Gananoque is an amazing place," said Beddows, before adding he hopes he might have some small part in helping to sustain the spirit of community in the town.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)