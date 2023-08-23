The Nipissing Township Museum, at 4363 Highway 654, in Nipissing, is hosting its annual Fall Festival and Market on Sunday Sept. 10.. Yes, a market as well as a walk through the region’s history, and you’re welcome to attend from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Museum Manager, Gillian Bernas, noted that vendors are still welcome to sign up for the market. She explained that vendors can set up as of 10 a.m. and are welcome to use the museum’s parking lot to unload, then you can park for the day at Heritage Park on Beatty and Blake Streets.
A vendor’s application form can be found on the homepage of the Township of Nipissing’s website. Also note, the event is outdoors, so the savvy vendor might want to bring tent. Bring a table while you’re at it, as nothing is supplied. There is no fee for vendors to set up.
Submit those applications before September 6. Submit via email to museum@nipissingtownship.com.
Along with the market to enjoy, the museum will be open for tours, and Bernas and company are planning some family-friendly and age-inclusive activities – including a scavenger hunt. Organizers are also trying to get some live music for the event, so prepare for toe-tapping.
For more information on the annual Fall Festival, visit the Township’s website.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.