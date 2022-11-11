Big crowds were on hand for the Remembrance Day ceremonies in Thornbury and Ravenna.
The ceremony in Thornbury started just before 11 a.m. and the Ravenna event took place at 1 p.m.
Beaver Valley Pipes and Drums led the parade in Thornbury and were on hand for music in Ravenna.
Royal Canadian Legion Branch 281 President Joe MacDonald was thrilled with the attendance at the two events.
“This was one of the best turnouts ever. People wanted to get out and pay their respects and the weather really helped,” said MacDonald.
The weather was warm and dry and faces of all ages were seen in the crowds at the two events.
In both Thornbury and Ravenna, Rev. Grayhame Bowcott offered prayers to veterans, the fallen and those who continue to serve in the Canadian armed forces. Branch 281 member Wayne DeWitt read In Flanders Fields at both ceremonies. The Beaver Valley Concert Band provided music in Thornbury.
Simcoe Grey MP Terry Dowdall and Simcoe-Grey MPP Brian Saunderson were on hand to lay wreaths in Ravenna. Various community organizations were also present to lay wreaths.
Both ceremonies concluded with God Save The King.