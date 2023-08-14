Andy Mitchell, former mayor of Selwyn Township, will be asking Peterborough County councillors to support the possible construction of a 50-metre regional swimming pool when he presents the idea at Wednesday’s county council meeting.
“The lack of 50 m pools is more acute outside of the major metropolitan areas (in Ontario) and is becoming further exacerbated by aging infrastructure,” says Mitchell, in a document titled A Regional Approach to Aquatic Infrastructure.
He is asking county councillors to discuss among themselves, as well as their township councils, and staff his suggestion, and engage the City of Peterborough and local First Nations to see if there is an interest in exploring partnerships.
Mitchell would also like to see a conversation take place with provincial and federal representatives around a joint regional infrastructure application.
There are no 50 metre pools in the Peterborough city and county, Durham Region or in Eastern Ontario other than in Ottawa, he says in his presentation.
A generally accepted planning metric is that one 25-metre pool is required to serve 25,000 residents.
In the Peterborough region this would indicate a need for five pools but currently there are only three — at Trent University, Sport and Recreation Centre and the YMCA.
None of these have eight lanes, he says.
The city has been planning a new aquatics complex as a future second phase to the twin-pad arena and library branch currently being built in Morrow Park.
Sport and recreation are important for the development of the physical and mental well-being of youth through early and ongoing participation, says Mitchell, whose family has a swimming background.
He is past president of the Peterborough Swim Club and its current club official chair and is a certified senior swimming official. He is now president of Swim Ontario.
Learning to swim and basic water safety are essential in water-based communities, he continues in his presentation.
Also, access to pools can be particularly beneficial to seniors to keep them active and prevent the need for early institutional care.
A 50 metre pool would attract new residents and visitors to the area and would provide opportunities to host events, generating economic benefits, Mitchell says.
To make all this happen, “it is important to ensure that sport and recreation facilities are accessible to the entire community, regardless of economic or social status; that the use of facilities is encouraged across generations, from newborns to seniors; and that facilities are affordable to build, maintain, operate and create maximum economic benefit,” his report states.
