ENGLEHART – Englehart is included in a new online tourism directory available to anyone interested in visiting the area.
The Kirkland and District Community Development Corporation (KDCDC) has been compiling an online tourism directory.
FedNor provided funding for an employee to explore each of the municipalities served by the KDCDC, including Englehart and area, and now has a product that it is sharing.
Corporation executive director Jessica Lafreniere presented the product to Englehart council at their regular council meeting July 26.
The tourism website, available through the KDCDC, was finished March 31, Lafreniere said.
The website divides activities into: on ice, on snow, on land, and on water, she outlined. Summer, fall, winter and spring are also used as categories for finding activities.
It also includes historical landmarks of the area.
The website will also provide links to allow people to connect to regulatory bodies for the varying activities, she continued.
Annual events are also included.
Through FedNor funding, along with a tourism research coordinator overseeing the gathering of the information, a professional photographer and videographer were also used to provide images, she related.
Accommodations and "mom and pop" eateries are also featured.
The website will also allow users to link to the pages of the member municipalities and their local events pages.
"Now everything's in one location," said Lafreniere.
She said people now are looking for a "one-stop" source of information.
Englehart Mayor Jerry Mikovitch said the need for an information source such as the tourism website has been discussed at the Englehart area economic development meetings.
"It's a big job," he said of the task.
"It was much bigger than us. We needed a person to do that."
He added there are other attractions, such as snowmobiling, "that (are) way bigger than us as a community."
Lafreniere said there is "lots that our area has that we just don't know about."