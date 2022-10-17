Residents of Sundridge, Strong and Joly once again have access to mail pick-up during the noon hour at the Sundridge Post Office.
Sundridge Mayor Lyle Hall learned several weeks ago the local office was being closed over lunch because of staffing issues.
Council agreed the closure was a problem because for many working people in the area, the noon hour is when they head out to pick up their mail.
Hall indicated at the September council meeting he would introduce a motion at council's October meeting to rectify the situation.
However, from the time Hall first indicated what he planned to do and heading into the October council meeting circumstances changed.
“Now the Post Office brings in one worker at lunch time for one hour,” Hall told council.
“So we now have services during the noon hour.”
Hall's resolution expressed disappointment that Canada Post had reduced the operating hours at the Village Post Office and that this affected both the residents and businesses in the area.
The resolution asked Canada Post to resume the former service hours and that the Village was going to send a copy of the resolution to its MP and MPP.
But with Canada Post bringing back noon hour mail pickup, Hall said maybe it wasn't necessary anymore to move ahead with his resolution.
Councillor Enzo Seca disagreed.
“We should continue with the motion,” Seca said.
Seca believed once the issue had quietened down, Canada Post would go back to closing the office over the noon hour.
Council agreed and will forward Hall's motion to Canada Post and to its federal and provincial representatives at Queen's Park and Parliament Hill.
Both Strong and Joly took their own action over the noon hour closures and voiced their concerns over this and called for a return to the original hours.
The issue of the noon hour closures became broadly known in the area after municipal candidates at Meet the Candidates events from all three municipalities were asked what they would do to bring back the former hours of service.
Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.