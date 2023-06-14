Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
CHAMBERLAIN TOWNSHIP - Chamberlain Township will be holding a Community Fun Day Sunday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The township is celebrating upgrades to its hall, baseball park and playground equipment, and is inviting everyone to its municipal location and park on Road 5 near the intersection of Highway 11.
Bring your appetite because there will be beef burgers and hot dogs sizzling on the barbecue from 11:30 to 2 p.m. Thornloe cheese curds, provided by the Temiskaming Milk Producers, popcorn and refreshments will be available all day.
The township will not be using any single-use plastics, so everyone attending the event is encouraged to bring their own reusable cup and water bottle. While there are some benches available, it is suggested that people attending the event should also bring their own chairs.
There will be activities for people of all ages, from toddlers to seniors.
If anyone has concerns about access to any of the facilities, they are asked to call the municipal office in advance at 705-544-7525 to ensure accommodations can be arranged.
"While we are a small community, we are looking to reduce barriers and create an event that makes no distinction between people with or without disabilities, focusing on identifying what is usable and safe for everyone in the community," Chamberlain Councillor Tracey Giesen said in an email interview.
"Every effort is being made to accommodate all ages and abilities as we seek to be increasingly age friendly. Some of our event commitments include: rest areas and seating at close intervals, a parenting room and access to the kitchen (including fridge and microwave) for attendees preparing their own meal."
A ball game is scheduled at 2 p.m. as Aidie Creek Gardens and Custom Glass Works from Cousin's Englehart Adult Mixed Slo-Pitch League will be featured and the public is invited to cheer on the local teams.
Other activities include plant potting, creating art with fabric and origami, and having your face painted.
There will also be a treasure hunt and participants will learn more about the township's history, and how challenging it was to travel in the township in the early 1900s.
Englehart Public Library acting chief executive officer Stephanie Carrier will also be there to present a story-time for the children in the hall. The library will also be providing games and a piñata outside.
The Englehart Fire Department will be there as well to add water games to the list of activities.
The township's first responders, including paramedics, police, and the firefighters, will be on hand and children will be invited to explore the equipment they use.
Representatives of local clubs will also be present.
There will be attendance prize draws with bonus draws for Bring-Your-Own Cup (to be eco friendly) and BYOChair.
There are no fees for the event, including activities, barbecue, cheese curds and refreshments. If desired, donations will be accepted for the Chamberlain Township Recreation Committee.