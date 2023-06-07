MORRISBURG – Forest fires in northern Quebec and in Greater Madawaska Township have sent a blanket of smoke throughout eastern Ontario including in South Dundas.
Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for the region on June 5, which is set to continue for the coming days.
The agency says smoke plumes from the fires have deteriorated air quality, sending high levels of air pollution in the atmosphere.
More than 2,000 square kilometres of forest were burning June 6, the majority of the fires are south of Rouyn-Noranda, QC, about 375 km north of Ottawa. Forest fires are also burning in and around Centennial Lake, 75 km northwest of Perth, ON.
Dry conditions have contributed to an earlier start to the forest fire season. The air quality statement has prompted changes at area schools. The Upper Canada District School Board and the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario have cancelled sports events, field trips and extra-curricular activities – students will remain in-school for recesses.
No cancellations were reported at publication deadline for local sports or recreation programming.
Environment Canada advised that wildfire smoke can be harmful, even at low concentrations. Most at risk of issues are people with lung disease, asthma, heart disease, older adults, children, women who are pregnant, or people who work outdoors for long periods of time.
The agency advised home owners and businesses should keep windows closed and if possible, use an air purifier.