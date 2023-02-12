Ideal winter conditions welcomed the annual Carnaval d’Hiver at Perkinsfield Park on Saturday.
Residents joined in for free pancakes, a fire pit to cook bannock, and many games and activities in the attraction hosted by the Township of Tiny.
Deputy Mayor Sean Miskimins was an early attendee, quietly sipping his heated beverage near the skating rink, which was the only activity closed due to unco-operative seasonal conditions. However, there were many other areas full of laughter to fill that gap.
“So far, it’s going great,” Miskimins expressed. “What a wonderful day for an event like this. The weather is co-operating; it’s not overly cold. There’s no snow and it’s not wet or soggy, so I’m looking forward to an amazing turnout from all of our residents.
“It’s time to celebrate winter and get ready for the summer months, too. This is a nice event to have to bridge us between winter and summer.”
Miskimins added the surprising number of attendees at the Christmas tree-lighting ceremony in December was a good indicator of a need for more celebratory events like Carnaval d’Hiver.
“We’ve just come through a pandemic where we were stuck inside for years, so I think people are clamouring for any event they can get, and what a wonderful opportunity to bring the community together with events like this,” he said.
The Tiny Township fire department hosted a Connect 4 ball toss, which was popular with the kids, although the little ones could also be seen trying their best at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Simcoe hockey target event, and a makeshift rink of hay bales from the Lions club allowed for some shinny.
The Wye Marsh was on hand with many pairs of snowshoes to enjoy, and a horse-drawn sleigh ride was provided by Rainbow View Belgians. The Midland Public Library and the Penetanguishene Public Library shared activities for kids in front of an impromptu snow hill, while the Severn Sound Environmental Association provided educational information beside a miniature curling rink.
In addition, a pancake lunch was served up by Phil’s Catering and Rentals while, to the side, William Myles Real Estate provided hot chocolate and apple cider for chilly hands. Into the noon hour, a fire exhibition called Heat Up was displayed by Bex in Motion, which went well with the many fire pits attended by the fire department where bannock and marshmallows filled bellies of residents.
Having stated the event as a success, Miskimins noted other events hosted by the municipality throughout the year.
“We’ve got the community barbecue happening, and then we’ve got the Festival du Loup, which is great to bring the cultures together in Lafontaine. In the summer, on Thursday nights, we’ve got Busk ’til Dusk happening, which is a great opportunity to bring people down to the beach and listen to live music,” he said.
“I’m looking forward to more and more events happening.”