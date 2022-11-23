GUYSBOROUGH – During the regular monthly council meeting of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough on Nov. 16, Councillor Paul Long and Deputy Warden Janet Peitzsche painted a bleak picture of staff recruitment and retainment in the municipality’s two hospitals, Eastern Memorial Hospital (EMH) in Canso and Guysborough Memorial Hospital (GMH) in Guysborough.
Peitzche said there has been some increase in coverage of the EMH emergency department as of late, but the lack of stability in the service is worrisome and tiresome for area residents, “especially people who have chronic illnesses, or severe illness.”
Long, in his comments about GMH, noted that the facility manager in Canso would be working part-time in Guysborough as the facility manager at that hospital is retiring. In an update posted to Facebook by the Canso Hospital Stakeholder Group, it was noted that the facility manager in Canso was also planning to retire “in early 2023.”
Both positions have been advertised by Nova Scotia Health.
Long also addressed the status of physician recruitment and retention in Guysborough. “When you look at the premise that these doctors were brought in under, having a family practice nurse, nurse practitioner and then down the line, those things aren’t there. Personally, I think we’ll do well if we have four doctors come a few months’ time.”
“It’s almost coming down to the point of smoke and mirrors,” Warden Vernon Pitts said to media about the hospital staffing situation after council adjourned. “Sometimes what you actually see is not what’s going on. You read in the paper we have three to four doctors; everything is rosy, don’t worry be happy type thing. It’s not that way. It’s great that we do have the doctors, but we are still faced with the complication of having our emergency room closed as well as having our hospital closed on certain evenings. And that’s not fair. I think the province should be taking steps that at least if you can’t get a doctor, at least have someone –like myself as a resident, a taxpaying resident of Nova Scotia, I have no problem going to the hospital if there is a first responder that receives me, can triage me and pass me on.”
In other business, Peitzche brought forward the issue of paving on Highway 16. While work was done on a section of the highway between Lincolnville and Monastery this past summer, there are many bad sections that remain, including that which runs through Lincolnville, the area known as Gammon’s Hill in Dorts Cove and several bridges between Guysborough and Canso where, according to Peitzche, “there’s so many patches, there’s no pavement left, it's just patches.”
Peitzche said that in a recent meeting with the Department of Transportation (DOT), MODG was told nothing more would be done until year five in the (DOT) construction plan. That, in her opinion, is too long to wait for the much-needed repairs.
She said, “Come on, we’ve got tourism down our way, we’ve got events. We deserve a little bit more respect from our government than to wait maybe six years before we get another maybe kilometre of pavement.”
Peitzche put forward a motion to send a letter to the minister responsible, copied to Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow, to lobby for more road repairs on Highway 16 soon. The motion passed unanimously.
Council also heard an impassioned call out for volunteers for the Guysborough County Community Health Board from Councillor Long. The organization, he said, did a lot of work in the community, such as providing wellness grants and lobbying the federal government for free school lunches.
Long said if the organization didn’t recruit more volunteers from across all districts of the municipality, it was in danger of being amalgamated with the Antigonish board, reducing the voice of MODG residents in the organization province-wide.