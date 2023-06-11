Hundreds were chanting on Chatham's King Street Saturday for the one and only Fergie Jenkins.
Shouts of "Fer-gie, Fer-gie," rang out to wild applause as a bronze sculpture immortalizing the Chatham native's legendary baseball career was unveiled amid much celebration.
"This is right up at the top," said the famous pitcher, whose many achievements include the Cy Young Award, being named the first Canadian in the Baseball Hall of Fame, and the Order of Canada.
"Being honoured in your hometown I think is fabulous," Jenkins said. "Having a statue erected here and people knowing me...I think that's outstanding."
The nine-foot-tall sculpture, an exact replica of the one unveiled last year at Chicago's Wrigley Field, depicts Jenkins throwing a pitch in what he said was "probably a change up."
Created by American artist Lou Cello, who had a front-row seat at the event, the statue was cast in the U.S. before being transported to take its place of pride near the doors of the Chatham-Kent Civic Centre.
Ever humble, Jenkins gave credit to those who helped him along the way, especially his parents who the statue is dedicated to. He said that his dad, Ferguson Jenkins Sr., told him if he was going to be a good sportsman to "play hard," while his mother Delores instructed, "what you start, you finish."
Jenkins, a three-time National League all-star, who played professional baseball from 1965 to 1983, also acknowledged the support he received from his teammates.
"You play for the name on the front of the uniform, not the one on the back," he told the crowd.
Described as a workhorse and a winner, Jenkins played for the Philadelphia Phillies, the Chicago Cubs, the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox. He spent 10 seasons with Chicago. He's the first and only one of two Canadians named to the Baseball Hall of Fame. The other, Larry Walker, was in the audience at the celebration.
Jenkins, who said he honed his skills throwing rocks and coal at passing trains originally thought he would become a first baseman. But then he was discovered by Phillies scout and Chatham resident Gene Dzaidura, a mentor who helped him evolve as a pitcher.
Dzaidura's son Chris spoke from the podium at the ceremony, citing not only Jenkins' prowess as an athlete, but also as a life-long family friend.
Another Canadian sports legend also had a hand in the ceremony. Mayor Darrin Canniff played a video message from hockey great Wayne Gretzky, who congratulated both Jenkins and Chatham on the tribute.
Canniff also thanked the Chicago Cubs organization, Cella, and various sponsors for helping make the Chatham sculpture a reality. The idea of erecting a statue in Chatham came to Canniff after he attended the unveiling of the one at Wrigley Field last year.
Canniff said that while Jenkins is renowned for his baseball career, he's also an inspiration because of his infectious and positive personality.
"This sculpture not only celebrates Fergie's life and achievements, it also serves as a beacon of inspiration for all of us, for what can be achieved through hard work, determination and the power of community," said Canniff. "I'm honoured to know you, I'm honoured to call you my friend, "Canniff said. "You're amazing Fergie."
The accolades keep on coming for the 80-year-old Jenkins. The town of St. Mary's, home to the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame, is about to name a street in his honour.