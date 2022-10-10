The name Elgin Schneider will live on for generations in the Village of Sundridge after the municipality named its new park after him.
Schneider and his wife Myrna were at the dedication ceremony heading into the Thanksgiving weekend with about 100 residents also present.
The park is a playground for young children and features several pieces of equipment including swings. For the teenagers there's a full-size basketball court.
Creating the park was a four-year project taken on by Deputy Mayor Shawn Jackson.
It was first known as the Edgar Street Park because of its location but as the facility neared completion, council decided several months ago to name it after Schneider.
With 44 years in local politics, Schneider is one of Ontario's longest-serving municipal politicians.
He became a town councillor in 1970 and 10 years later was acclaimed reeve.
Schneider served as reeve and mayor for the next 34 years before retiring ahead of the 2014 municipal election.
His tenure as mayor is only two years (one term) shorter than former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion, who led the city from 1978 until she retired in 2014.
Schneider recalled several accomplishments to the local media at the dedication ceremony including building a new fire hall during the 1990s which he said “was the envy of other fire stations in the area” at the time.
Another major accomplishment was the construction of the Sundridge Strong Joly Arena.
“I talked to Strong and Joly and said we won't have an arena if you don't help us,” Schneider said.
“They agreed and today Strong pays for 50 per cent of the cost, Sundridge covers 40 per cent and Joly pays 10 per cent.”
During his last term Schneider endured what was probably his most controversial project.
Schneider said the Village was in dire need of sewer upgrades and not having the upgrades would limit growth.
The village cost-shared the project with the federal and provincial governments but the work still resulted in a $2-million debt.
The municipality held a public meeting at the local arena on how to deal with the overrun and the 200 people who attended mostly blamed Schneider for the debt.
“But I don't regret what we did,” he said.
“We have the construction and growth that's going on today because of the sewer work but I took the heat at the time.”
The dedication ceremony was emotional for the Schneiders who have been married for 63 years.
Schneider just recently celebrated his 89 birthday while his wife is 83.
Schneider says he was fortunate to have Myrna Schneider's support over the decades because “politics is always tough on families.”
Schneider would easily attend more than 100 various municipal-related meetings a year which included meeting with officials from other communities.
Schneider said part of the success to maintaining a happy household was “politics never made it to the home.”
Schneider noted it's often said that politics is “a thankless job.”
“I never found it that way and really enjoyed it,” he said.
The former mayor's advice to people thinking of entering politics is to learn how to leave what happens at council in the council chambers “so that you can sleep at night.”
“And if you're the mayor, listen to your councillors and share everything with them,” he said.
There was another piece of advice Schneider had which he shared with current Sundridge Mayor Lyle Hall, who succeeded Schneider in office in 2014.
“Elgin told me to grow thick skin,” Hall told the dignitaries and residents at the dedication ceremony.
“He taught me the right and fair way to run a meeting,” Hall said.
“He encouraged good relations with other communities. He was my mentor. Thank you (Elgin) very much.”
Elgin Park is a collaborative project made possible by the municipality, federal and provincial governments working together.
Although the park’s basketball court is ready for use, Deputy Mayor Shawn Jackson said in the near future sound boards will be installed at one end of the court to keep the balls from rolling into nearby residential yards and to keep the noise down.
The boards will also showcase art murals.
Jackson noted there is plenty of green space surrounding the park and a future project may involve planting memorial trees.
He said during the construction, an old foundation was found and after some research it was learned the foundation was the remains of a dairy farm that belonged to the Cook Family.
James Cook was the milkman for the Sundridge area and in the winter he used a sleigh to deliver milk door to door.
The remnants of the foundation will be relocated to Elgin Park with an inscription detailing the Cook family history.
Former Sundridge resident and town councillor Sue Ayotte had a letter read at the dedication ceremony where she said it was both a privilege and challenge to serve with Schneider . Ayotte said a lot was accomplished during the Schneider years and added “kudos to the town” for honouring Schneider by naming a park after him.
Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.