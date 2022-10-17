A Kugluktuk man is facing 25 criminal charges following a month-long incident in the community, the RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.
The 29-year-old man is charged with assault, pointing a firearm and failing to comply with court orders. The offences are alleged to have occurred in Kugluktuk between Sept. 3 and Oct. 5.
The Alberta RCMP’s emergency response team and Nunavut RCMP’s critical incident team assisted Kugluktuk RCMP with arresting the man on Oct. 10 in a cabin outside of the community where he was evading arrest, the release said.
It is believed that members of the public may have been assisting him, therefore prolonging the incident, RCMP said.
Following his arrest, the man was flown out of the community to Iqaluit, where he remains in custody, according to Sgt. Christian Moreau, Kugluktuk RCMP’s detachment commander. The man appeared in court on Oct. 11 and is set to appear again on Nov. 1.
Moreau did not provide further details about the incidents, other than there was a safety concern in the community and that the man made contact with RCMP before his arrest and turned himself in at the cabin where he was hiding.
Moreau referred all questions about specifics to the RCMP’s media relations in Iqaluit.
“I can’t really comment about the people in the community, but on our end, we’re back to regular duties,” Moreau said.
Nunatsiaq News emailed and left a voicemail with the Nunavut RCMP’s media relations officer, asking for more information, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.