Regional district staff (and front-line workers of all kinds) have seen an uptick in aggressive or anti-social behaviour directed toward them, especially since the start of the pandemic. But there is no standardized way for the organization to deal with inappropriate, violent or abusive behaviour by members of the public.
In an effort to remedy this, staff presented the board with a draft Respectful Behaviour Bylaw at the August 17 RDCK board meeting. Based on a similar bylaw from West Vancouver, the bylaw defines what constitutes inappropriate behaviour, sets clear expectations for interactions with staff and public, and establishes penalties, from reduced access for some facilities to outright suspension, among other things.
“The important piece is we have something in place,” said Mike Morrison, RDCK corporate officer. “We have a legal obligation to keep our workers safe and a legal obligation to ensure procedural fairness, whether that be for a bylaw or policy or even an internal guideline.”
While they supported the concept, directors were cautious, not wanting to be seen as regulating behaviour and even concerned the bylaw name would be triggering to some residents. They voted to send the bylaw back to staff to change it from a bylaw to a board policy, which would be implemented the same way but not carry the same legal weight.
“I don’t feel this needs to be a bylaw…,” said Board Chair Aimee Watson. “I understand the need for this from a staff perspective. It is only regarding within our sites, where staff has needed a process… I would like to see this a policy and something more along the lines of a ‘staff safety and harassment’ policy.”
Directors agreed, and staff will bring a draft Respectful Behaviour Policy to the board at its September meeting.
Still, even the notion of having a policy on respectful interactions concerned one woman in the audience, who said it felt like government compelling speech.
“If I’m mad and I yell at you, I should be able to do that without you giving me a policy or a fine…” said the woman, who didn’t give her name. “I am not inciting violence, that’s different, and we have enough laws by police and RCMP that if I am violent or threaten you or threaten your staff – or my staff, because I am a taxpayer – then I should be brought through the court system.
“I don’t think we as a regional district need to have policies or bylaws to tell me what I can say to you.”