Sussex town staff say they're monitoring traffic concerns near a new subdivision and that the town is considering adding speed display signs.
The town has done two surveys on Bryant Drive and is "65 to 70 per cent through the analysis" into concerns about speed on the residential street, which is near the middle school as well as the newest phase of the Coventry Walk subdivision, with 24 new homes currently in progress, according to CAO Scott Hatcher.
Residents in the area wrote to council in July asking for the town to take preventative measures, including reducing the speed limit from 50 kilometres per hour, installing a radar sign and adding sidewalks.
The letter, signed by Stephanie Walsh on behalf of 32 named nearby residents, says the street is on a hill and has tight turns, requiring "unique safety measures," and said visiting motorists are often "startled" heading through the curves at or above the speed limit.
"You will not find children biking or playing street hockey on Bryant Drive; it is far too dangerous," the letter reads. "Our current situation is even more precarious with a high-volume of heavy equipment traffic due to the growth and development of the neighbourhood."
The letter says past "watch for children" signage hasn't done enough to contain the issue, and said this is the neighbourhood's second time trying to contact council.
"We would like to see our neighbourhood safety concerns taken seriously before we have a fatal accident," the letter reads.
Hatcher said Walsh spoke to council at their August 21 meeting and that the town has performed two preliminary studies using car counters at a particular problem area which can determine type of vehicle as well as speed.
"We didn't have a lot of time so we put the counters down, counted three and a half days of activity," he said. He said wasn't happy with the total traffic size of about 300 cars, which he said was lower than the 1,000 than he expected, possibly because residents are away on vacation. Leonard Drive or Main Street would be around 1,600 cars per day, he said.
Since the meeting, the town worked with engineering students to put the counters down for a full week, and Hatcher said the numbers again seemed too low.
"It might be because everyone's at the cottage and school's not there," Hatcher said. "We're going to throw the counters on the street again for an additional week, after school starts ... and in the meantime we're looking at what options might be available for devices that would signal speed."
However, he said that from the first two studies, there was, "for the most part, there was no indication of excess speed on the street at the location," adding that the weekend study had one speeder and the week-long study had three or four.
He compared that to other surveys which showed 82 per cent of drivers going over the limit. While he said that makes it difficult to say there's a speed issue, he said he understands the concerns.
"I live there myself, I see it every day, there are a number of young children, families with kids that are walking to school," Hatcher said, noting that the street doesn't have sidewalks and many people use nearby nature trails. "There is pedestrian traffic on the street and that's some of the concerns."
At its meeting, council indicated they would be willing to look into adding solar-powered speed signs, which they currently have one set of on Church Street, Hatcher said. He added that the third study should give a more accurate feel for normal conditions on the street and give the town an indication of how to move forward.
"When the kids get back into school, we should have a good handle on what's going on," he said.