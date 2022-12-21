Alberta Education has stated there is limited ability to procure new modular units for school boards this year and is requesting they look at relocating underutilized existing units. Secretary treasurer Greg MacPherson told the Medicine Hat Catholic Board of Education that this fits in with what they are asking for.
Due to enrolment pressure at Ecole St. John Paul II School (‘JP2’) two modulars will be required for the 2023-24 school year. An assessment of modulars across the division found two at St. Michael’s School that could be made available. This would relieve pressure at JP2 while also improving the area capacity utilization at St. Michael’s.
Additionally, the design limit is being exceeded at JP2.
“In order to put the two modulars there, additional washroom space is required,” stated MacPherson. “We will be asking for a wet modular (washroom) similar to what we put in at Notre Dame Academy two years ago.”
The first option for placing the modulars is to the west and northwest. MacPherson told the board this direction makes the most logical sense; however, it will breach the property line of the school. MacPherson is in the process of setting up a meeting with the City of Medicine Hat as well as the public school division to discuss potential redistribution of school reserve land.
If agreement with those two parties can’t be reached, the second option is to expand west with the immediate modular needs and then north from the centre of the modular wing. This option would create a disjointed layout and affect the local community as it would require the city to remove a well-used outdoor skating rink.
Alternatively, it would also provide an opportunity for a courtyard or outdoor classroom area.
The request will be submitted to Alberta Education before school lets out for winter break and the division expects to hear back early in 2023. Assuming approval, pilings would be put in once the ground thaws and the modulars moved before the beginning of September next year.