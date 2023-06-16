The public had a chance to weight in on a series of updates to the initial concept of a new development being planned for Mountain Street in Lincoln.
Losani Homes is making some changes to its proposed development at 4020-4064 Mountain St., including increasing the number of townhouses in its site plan from 138 to 140. They've modified the unit types to remove back-to-back units, have boosted visitor parking spots from 38 to 64 and expanded private amenity areas and building heights.
The access in the south has also been moved across from the stormwater management pond to address neighbours' concerns.
During a public meeting, held during Lincoln's June 5 committee of the whole, Dave Aston of MHBC Planning presented the changes coming to the development, saying there's been “a lot of dialogue back and forth” to have a site plan concept for consideration.
According to Aston, work has been done based on archeological assessment, environmental impact, tree protection plan, and noise and transportation impact studies — which have been completed to support the development.
Design, lighting, landscaping and fencing will be addressed in the future site plan, added Aston.
Coun. Tony Brunet showed his dissatisfaction with Losani’s tree protection plan, questioning why the developer keeps cutting trees even though a stop work order has been in effect since June 2022.
William Leski, general counsel for the Losani Group, said he is aware of these circumstances and that there will be a requirement for trees, and they would like to work with staff to do an additional tree planting program somewhere else in the community.
Brunet said Losani representatives were on site, with chainsaws in April and with dozers and excavators on the last week of May.
“I'm not aware of some of the stuff going on right now currently with tree cutting,” Leski said. “My understanding is this was an incident that occurred some time ago, and there hasn't been a bylaw infringement since. But if there's further information, I'm happy to take it back to your office.”
Residents around the development area also addressed concerns about the development’s tree-cutting and expansion and multiple bylaw amendments at the meeting.
Jane Woolsey, who lives around the corner from the development and is also a Bench Land Citizens Group, said that if the recommended proposal goes through, it will continue to set a “dangerous trend” that cannot be reversed, giving the council no chance of saying no to the same type of development in the future.
“We cannot lose sight of what Losani did to these six acres of other woodlands that were registered on the regional mapping of our area. Replacement trees must be mature trees,” Woolsey said. “We can't wait 20 years to reap the benefits of what has been taken away from this area.”
Chief administrative officer Michael Kirkopoulos said council is worried about the traffic and entry location off the mountain and also the amount of green space available. “To allow staff the opportunity to negotiate with the developer, (a) holding provision was added. We heard clearly from residents they have concerns.”
Kirkopoulos is hopeful the conversations and negotiations with the developer will lead to a better end product.
Mayor Sandra Easton said the development’s previous plan had more possibilities for the elderly or for people who are starting out. Still, the new one is “a much better product overall.”
“There may be, I guess we would have to accept that there are likely some people who will miss out on a new home with these changes,” she said.
Resident Adele McCutcheon addressed safety concerns on Mountain Street regarding traffic calming measures that are in place and have not made any impact on the truck or vehicular traffic that traverse the roadways at high speeds, “with no consideration for the residents, including children and senior citizens who use the area to walk to school, wait for school buses, exercise and attend church.”
The next steps for the 4020-4064 Mountain St. development include a motion moved by Coun. Brunet to reaffirm to the Region of Niagara that the community safety zone in front of St. Marks Catholic School on Mountain Street is an immediate priority. And that staff reports back to discuss its implementation at a future meeting.
According to the Town’s report, the holding provision should not be removed until the following conditions are first completed: The applicant enters into a site plan agreement with the Town, confirmation that sufficient wastewater services can accommodate the proposed development and that a 5.0 m portion of the lands across the frontage of the property be conveyed to Niagara Region in order to provide for flexibility, as future improvements on Mountain Street are being considered by Regional staff. Town staff are required to report back during the site plan process regarding the entrance into the development of Mountain Street and regarding future consideration of amenity features on the site.
Though the site plan process is approved and overseen by staff, in this case, concerns from residents on these two items are considered. An additional touchpoint with the council was added to the site plan process as a condition of approval.