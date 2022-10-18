Neebing, Ont. — Although former longtime Municipality of Neebing mayor Ziggy Polkowski has almost 20 years of municipal council experience, relative political newcomer Mark Thibert still came across as a polished mayoral candidate at Neebing’s candidates’ night at Blake Hall on Oct. 6.
Thibert has served only one term as the Blake Township ward councillor in Neebing, but layed out a confident plan.
“To fix this (higher tax rate) problem and offset, we must increase revenues and decrease expenses,” said Thibert, who is looking to take over from outgoing current mayor Erwin Butikofer. “The two sources of additional income revenue outside of taxes would include taxes for under-assessed properties and community expansion to grow the local and small market businesses.
“. . . No. 2 (among municipality issues) is waste disposal. Waste disposal services for Neebing are currently inactive for our current and our growing needs. In addition to landfill expansion and improved operations, I have plans to introduce waste disposal methods that are environmentally friendly, recyclable and waste relocation.
“(No. 3) health care. . . . Our first responders face challenges with support from the advance of paramedics and emergency transportation. Our seniors lack medical resources necessary to safely retire in Neebing. I already have plans in place for the use of external funding en masse to give Neebing a medical clinic. . . . This will all be accomplished without an increase in our taxes.”
Polkowski, who was the Municipality of Neebing’s mayor from 2010-2018 and a councillor from 1993-2003, said after talking with residents that the lowering of taxes and maintenance of the roads and landfills is top of mind.
“I can sit here and talk for hours about all my experiences, but I have more questions to answer,” said Polkowski. “. . . There’s a lot more to be done . . . the most important (issue) I’ve heard from almost every taxpayer is taxes and the municipal dumps.
“. . . (When I was on council) we started chipsealing (the roads) a little bit at a time. I believe that this is the cheapest way for us in the future to keep the taxes down because . . . gas prices are going up, cars are going up (in price). We need much better roads for people to get to work here.”
Thibert, a plastic surgeon in Thunder Bay, took issue with just painting all the roads in Neebing with one brush.
“Not all roads in this municipality are created equal, so, therefore, not all roads are suitable for chipsealing,” said Thibert. “To make a blanket statement that all roads should be chipsealed is not necessarily appropriate or respectful of all our conditions.
“There are some roads that cannot be chipsealed because the base is bad. (Roads experience) runoff, frost heave, water damage and things like that, so if we are going to look at the (roads) that can be chipsealed, to reduce the costs of that, we have to improve the road base, runoff, grating of roads and culverts, so that when we do chipseal it, it lasts longer.”
In Neebing’s at-large councillor race, businesswoman Jill Cadieux is trying to unseat one-term incumbent Gordon Cuthbertson, who was acclaimed in the 2018 municipal election.
Cuthbertson is a big proponent of completing the municipality’s official plan, so that they can get moving on creating a subdivision of approximately 200 lots.
“If the official plan is approved, where we can create lots on open and maintained roads, these will be lots owned by Neebing residents,” said Cutherbertson. “For example, if you own 40 acres of land and along these particular roads, you will be able to divide that up into one-hectare segments and if you find someone to build on those lots, Neebing would be able to create that lot and let you use it.
“This is for the residents to develop, not Neebing’s land . . . we have too much undeveloped land.”
Cadieux said the three main issues she heard on the campaign trail facing Neebing are the roads, business support and the landfills
“Roads was one of the biggest things that came up,” said Cadieux. “Creating new businesses, bringing new businesses into Neebing and supporting the established businesses that we already have. There’s lots of grants and there’s things that we can actually do as a community to support these businesses and bringing new businesses in.
“Our landfill is a big topic and we really have to look into just growing it.”
Hoping to fill the Blake Township ward councillor seat being vacated by Thibert are former pharmacy owner Ron Woit, health-care worker Katherine Hill and former Thunder Bay Neebing ward councillor Gary Shchepanik.
Woit and Hill’s top priority was lowering the municipality’s tax percentage with Woit advocating for an online/email voting system and Hill favouring more communication in the form of a strong social media presence.
Shchepanik was unable to attend the Oct. 6 event.
The Crooks Township ward race sees incumbent councillor Brian Wright facing social services worker and former federal Thunder Bay Liberal campaign manager Obie Egbuchulam.
Wright encouraged residents to appeal to the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation if they felt their properties have been overassessed and would like to see a senior home/medical clinic/restaurant complex created, while Egbuchulam was in favour of seeing enhanced transparency and diversity from council, new businesses in the municipality such as a cafe and is willing to tackle all community-based issues.
Acclaimed incumbent councillors Brian Kurikka (Scoble), Curtis Coulson (Pardee) and Gary Gardner (Pearson) were not part of the candidates’ night.
Ontario municipal elections are set for Oct. 24.