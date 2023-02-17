WALKERTON – Veterinarians Dr. Sally Parks and Dr. Linda Bolton have owned and operated Mullen Small Animal Clinic in Walkerton for 30 years.
That means three to four generations of pets, and their owners.
Many of them popped in at the clinic for a visit on Thursday, Feb. 9, during the open house held to celebrate the milestone. The clinic staff planned the whole thing, said the vets – corsages, cake, refreshments, decorations and gifts.
Both vets said they have enjoyed their years at the clinic.
“No two days are ever the same,” said Parks.
While the two have owned the clinic for 30 years, the clinic itself has been serving the area for over 40 years from the same location.
The clinic, located in downtown Walkerton at 11 Colborne St. N., is a busy place. While dogs and cats are the patients, the owners are important – both are greeted by friendly staff the moment they walk in the door.
The motto of the practice is “Our caring hearts work to keep your pet healthy and happy.”
The clinic offers a full range of services, from surgery and dental care, plus radiology and in-house laboratory blood testing, to an intensive care unit and nursing care with IV pumps. In addition, there’s behavioural and nutritional counselling and wellness testing.
The clinic’s website offers a wealth of information, including protecting pets in winter weather – and keeping them safe from Valentine’s Day hazards. (People may enjoy chocolate goodies, but they are indeed toxic to dogs, cats and birds, and the increasingly popular “birch sugar,” used in sugar-free gum and other treats, is extremely toxic to dogs.)
The clinic is fully accredited with the College of Veterinarians of Ontario. It’s open weekdays during business hours.
For more information about Mullen Small Animal Clinic, visit the website or phone 519-881-3273.