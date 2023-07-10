Ridgetown Golf & Curling Club is celebrating its centennial with a 100th anniversary golf tournament on Sunday, July 23.
An opening ceremony will occur at 11 a.m., with special guests including Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff and Doug Breen, Golf North vice-president.
There will be a shotgun start, a roast beef dinner after the tournament, and a gift bag for all entrants.
Several long-time members will play in the tournament, while many former members who have moved away are expected to come home for the club’s 100th anniversary celebration.
The course was the brainchild of H.H. Stevenson, who came to town as the new manager of the Royal Bank and other local gentlemen.
Officers were elected on Sept. 21, 1923, and the first Ridgetown Golf Course course opened in a farm field owned by Neil Campbell at the foot of Erie St. on the south side of the 12th Concession.
Campbell donated his farm rent-free for use as a golf course but reserved the right to allow his cows to graze the pasture.
Published reports state that tin tomato cans were sunk in the ground for cups while flags were made from bits of red cloth tied to sticks that were cut from the brush on the farm.
It was reported that there were many hazards on the course, particularly after the cattle spent a night lying on the greens.
The club opened with 15 members.
A few years later, however, the club executive decided to find a new location after negotiations to secure a long-term lease on the Campbell property fell through.
Phil Henry offered the use of 60 acres of his farm land and rental of the house for $200.
A nine-hole course was constructed on what is still the site of the Ridgetown Golf and Curling Club today.
Many make shifts were employed in the first few years at the new course. Water, for example, had to be carried to the greens in a barrel and applied with a watering can.
In 1954 the nine-hole course was expanded to 18 holes.
Today, the Ridgetown Golf & Curling Club course is a 6,099-yard layout with the clubhouse in a restored century farmhouse featuring a spacious patio, restaurant and licensed bar along with a pro shop, driving range and curling rink as the facility gets year-round use.
“Bring your short game, we have wide fairways but small greens, so it’s a challenging course,” RGCC general manager Doug Paling stated. “The course is always in great shape -- people can’t believe the shape it’s always in.”
Paling credits the course’s pristine condition to golf course superintendent Jim Gammage.
“This is the only job he’s ever had. He started here as a caddy when he was 13,” Paling said of Gammage. “He knows every tree, every blade of grass on this course. He does a fabulous job.”
Like most golf courses in the region, Ridgetown suffered a drastic drop in membership and greens-fee players in the early 2010s.
Golf North, which owns 40 courses in Ontario, purchased the course and facilities in 2016.
Ridgetown is Golf North’s only facility with a golf course and curling rink.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has been blamed for the demise of many businesses and participation in recreational activities, golf has flourished and become stronger as normalcy returns.
“Golf was dying, but unintentionally, COVID brought it back,” Paling said. “It was the only game in town, and COVID brought a lot of people back who hadn’t played in years.”
Paling said membership and green fee players have steadily risen from pre-pandemic days.
“It’s getting busier and busier every year,” he said. “Our Wednesday night ladies’ twilight league is up to 80 members.”
While the course prefers booking tee times in advance, there is always room for walk-ups.
“It’s a golf course. Yes, we want you to make a tee time, but if you suddenly decide to come out, we’ll fit you in,” Paling said.
Tee times are set up in nine-minute intervals, compared to other courses with as little as six minutes between foursomes getting started.
“This allows people to hopefully play without being pushed,” Paling said.
There are still openings, and the fee is $50 for Ridgetown and Golf North members and $100 for others. You can sign up for the 100th anniversary tournament in the pro shop or by calling 519-674-3171.