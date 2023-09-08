Travis Gabriel, the latest addition to the Kanesatake Health Center (KHC), plans to put Onkwehón:we culture at the centre of his effort to help Kanehsata’kehró:non confront problematic substance use.
“My coming here to the health centre is because I heard there was a strong movement being generated to add culture as the base for services being offered to community members,” said Gabriel, who has 17 years of experience in the addictions field, most recently as clinical supervisor at Onen’tó:kon Healing Lodge.
He has been hired by KHC under the National Native Alcohol and Drug Abuse Program (NNADAP), a federal initiative started in the 1970s in response to high rates of on-reserve substance abuse. The program is now primarily controlled by Indigenous communities and organizations.
“It’s no secret that our people are impacted by a long history of generational trauma. One of the byproducts of generational trauma, the after-effects, is substance use. Our cultural abilities, our cultural coping mechanisms were interrupted,” he said.
“I find cultural connection is important because it reestablishes that link that was broken through the generational trauma experience we’ve all gone through.”
In his role, Gabriel will be offering outpatient services and helping connect clients to other options that may be suitable for them. “It’s highly dependent on the person’s situation and what their needs are in terms of what they’ve been experiencing and their substance use level,” he said.
“I just want to do my best in offering services and a caring option for the community. I do believe in my community and I do care about them. I want to be a part of their solutions and I want to be part of their health.”
He will also be collaborating with other organizations in the community to help raise awareness about substance use and educate Kanehsata’kehró:non about treatment options that are available. He is also building a relationship with Ratihén:te High School, with a preventative focus on cultural awareness and healthy living.
“Kanesatake is very fortunate to have Travis working at KHC in his new role,” said Rahskwe'ióntha Randy Etienne, a former coworker of Gabriel’s at the Onen’tó:kon Healing Lodge. “Travis is very educated and knowledgeable about mental health and substance abuse disorder, but he also has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to the culture, Onkwehonwehnéha.”
These sentiments are echoed by KHC’s executive director, Teiawenhniseráhte Tomlinson.
“Common ideas of culture are often restricted to a few realms, such as arts and folklore,” Tomlinson said. “But for us, it is much deeper and more important than that. There is connection, identity, teachings, and core values that guide our social behaviours. These can go a long way toward restoring our social fabric.”
In addition to Gabriel’s cultural knowledge, his accreditations as an addictions specialist from the Canadian Addictions Counsellors Certification Federation and the Indigenous Certification Board of Canada make him an asset to KHC, according to Tomlinson. The certifications can help ensure accountability and quality, he said.
“The National Native Alcohol and Drug Abuse Program is geared toward developing community-based approaches to prevention, intervention, and education. It’s much needed, and Travis is the right person to bring about an approach that is tailored to Kanesatake,” he said.
Gabriel encourages any Kanehsata’kehró:non who think they may need help confronting their substance use to reach out to him.
“If they are thinking that they may need help, they probably do. If the thought is on your mind that you may need to call somebody, it’s probably a good sign you need to call somebody,” he said.
“I’m going to listen. I’m going to hear,” he said. “They’re more than welcome to either come in for an appointment or I can meet them for a face-to-face sit-down and just a human connection.”
Gabriel is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and can be reached at 450-479-6000 ext. 228.