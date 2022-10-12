If you enjoy the new art installation at Main and Poyntz, then you might just be living the dream in Penetanguishene.
‘Sans Souci’, meaning ‘without care or worry’ in French, is the name of the second art installation to be displayed in Penetanguishene through the Main Street Revitalization Grant. Three languages bear artist Wayne Quesnelle’s words on a plaque in front of the artwork, as written in English, French, and the French-Indigenous phonetic Métis language of Michif.
The piece displays a figure in a canoe representing Indigenous transportation and modern recreation, seated atop and within an infinity sign of the Métis to represent the coming together of two cultures on the waves of Penetanguishene Bay, all overlaid on an Indigenous dream catcher motif.
Quesnelle was on-hand to address the piece to an audience of several dozen; he was quite humble for its longevity.
“Art, in and of itself,” began Quesnelle, pausing to choose his words, “the beholder is the one that (art) makes the decision to them what it speaks to them. The descriptions that were read today were mine; they may mean something different to somebody 20 years down the road and I don’t want to hold them to my description of it, necessarily.”
Mayor Doug Leroux was the primary host, inviting speeches from Simcoe North MPP Jill Dunlop and MP Adam Chambers, as well as Deputy Mayor Anita Dubeau and Michif translator Rene Laurin.
Quesnelle’s piece, located on Poyntz Street adjacent to Shoppers Drug Mart, was selected for the 2022 Main Street Art Project – a continuation of the “Living the Dream in Penetanguishene” theme. In 2021, Camille Myles unveiled ‘Land of the White Rolling Sands’ on Main Street a few blocks away.
Said Leroux of ‘Sans Souci’: “I think it’s a great asset – a great piece – that’s enhancing our main street, and we are hoping to have the committee continue looking at more of these art pieces on our main street. This is the second one; it depicts a lot, and it is absolutely beautiful.”
Once selected, design and manufacturing of ‘Sans Souci’ was initiated by Lafontaine Iron Werks & Toque Innovations, a local company specializing in global artwork. President Michael Bilyk stated pride in their assisting of an installation in the company’s home town.
“It’s wonderful of Penetanguishene to be proactive in the public art world,” said Bilyk. “It’s a win-win for everybody.”