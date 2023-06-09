WINGHAM – Phase 2 of the Hutton Heights subdivision, which includes installing the infrastructure necessary to support the new housing, was given the green light at the North Huron council meeting on June 5, with councillors voting to approve the request for proposals (RFP) recommendation presented by Public Works Director Gregg Furtney.
The RFP was prepared and executed by BM Ross and Associates Limited. A public tender opening was held on May 19, with four companies submitting completed tenders, Furtney’s report stated.
“The project, which includes water, sanitary sewer, a wastewater pumping station, stormwater, and road works, was estimated to be valued at approximately $5 million,” the report said. “Given the current market climate, as it relates to construction costs, staff anticipated that tender submissions would be much higher.”
Four bids were submitted:
- Omega Contractors Inc. – $4,341,646.92;
- Birnam Excavating Ltd. – $4,500,794.16;
- Roubos Farm Services Ltd. – $4,799,856.25; and
- Moorefield Excavating Ltd. – $5,174,453.06.
BM Ross recommended the lowest bid in separate correspondence, attached to the agenda package.
“Since the lowest tender is acceptable contractually, and the tenderer is experienced in road reconstruction, watermain and sewer installation, further analysis is limited to the lowest bid,” states the correspondence, signed by Ryan Riehl, C.E.T. “We are not aware of any reason why the contract should not be awarded to Omega Contractors Inc. for the total tender sum of $4,341,646.92.”
Councillors agreed, voting unanimously to move the project forward.
North Huron council adopted the financing to service the land on Jan. 17, 2022. It authorized the director of finance to “initiate the application process with Infrastructure Ontario to secure both short-term construction financing and long-term debt for a maximum 25-year term to be funded from the collection of development charges and local improvement charges upon the completion of the project.”
In a separate motion, council authorized staff to apply to the Housing Accelerator Fund, a Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) initiative, “to help financially support the infrastructure investment and improvements needed to support the new Hutton Heights residential development.”
The federal government announced the Housing Accelerator Fund in their 2022 budget, and the CMHC administers it. Four billion dollars in funding is available through 2026-27. The fund is application-based, with a single application window in the summer of 2023.
The fund’s objective is to accelerate the supply of housing across Canada. Incentive funding can be used for prescribed uses, which fall under four categories:
1. Investments in Housing Accelerator Fund Action Plans.
2. Investments in affordable housing.
3. Investments in housing-related infrastructure.
4. Investments in community-related infrastructure that supports housing. This funding can be applied to base funding and top-up funding.
There is also a financial bonus for providing affordable housing units.
Furtney said, “The timing for this funding opportunity is perfect. Staff have just received the tender results from the request for proposal (RFP) related to the ‘housing-related infrastructure’ for Phase 2 of the Hutton Heights residential development project. The Township of North Huron has a ‘shovel-ready’ project to submit to the Housing Accelerator Grant Fund.”
Furtney recommended that the senior management team write and submit the application for the total amount, plus “some additional project work that is necessary at the wastewater treatment facility, downstream of the Hutton Heights development. To be approved for some or all of the funding needed for this project would be a ‘win’ for the municipality.”
Clerk Carson Lamb will prepare a bylaw for the June 19 regular meeting to enter into an agreement with Omega Contractors Inc. for Phase 2 of the Hutton Heights servicing project.