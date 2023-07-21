Kanesatake is represented on both Team Eastern Door and the North (EDN) box lacrosse teams at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) in Halifax.
Owen Rice helped lead the U19 male team to a 4-1 record in the first three days of competition.
“It’s always impressive to watch him. He never ceases to amaze me at his skill level,” said David Rice, Owen’s father and the team’s assistant manager.
“His leadership, his scoring ability, his awareness of being on the floor, it’s incredible. What I don’t see is something that he foresees. He just anticipates the play. He’s got great vision.”
Many of Team EDN’s lacrosse players hail from Kahnawake, where Owen has played on teams for over a decade, including most recently on the Kahnawake Junior B Hunters. Because of this, the team boasts cohesion on the floor.
“They all have total faith in each other to carry the team with their strengths,” said David. “It’s nice to see because at their level, they’re so skilled. They really rarely have to be coached in what to do.”
In the first three days of play, the U19 team was especially dominant against Team Saskatchewan, with a 17-4 win. The victory was the first of two on Wednesday, which also happened to be Owen’s 17th birthday.
“Saskatchewan brings a good group of players,” said David. “They’re relentless, even being down five goals, eight goals. Whatever it was, they never gave up. Our boys, the ball movement, their offensive awareness, I don’t see it being matched here in NAIG.”
The squad’s only loss so far came in a forfeit early in the tournament, when the team’s coaches made the decision not to risk an injury with a shorthanded bench. The team was later joined by Shatekaienthon Van Dommelen and Louis Alfred, whose Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL) team, the Six Nations Arrows, was eliminated Monday.
The second-place Team EDN U19 played after deadline yesterday, Thursday, against third-place British Columbia in the semi-final to determine who will play in Saturday’s gold medal match.
“I know the boys. If they play their style of lacrosse – fast ball movement, smart transition, defence holding their own, eliminating their shots to the outside, I’m expecting them to be in the gold medal game come Saturday,” said David.
The U16 squad features Logan Gabriel, 15.
“Logan’s … a skilled offensive player. He’s a good kid,” said David, who watched the U16 squad play against Ontario, a 6-4 loss.
Rahsontahawe Gabriel also plays on the U16 team.
“We are all proud of him,” said Kanehsata’kehró:non Angela Kawisokwas Gabriel, his aunt.
“Every time I watch him play, my heart beats really hard and my eyes swell with happy tears because he makes me so damn proud,” she said. “He's a kind, gentle, polite, thoughtful young man. We couldn’t be prouder.”
The U16 team lost all three of its games in the first three days of competition, including an 11-10 overtime loss against Manitoba on Monday.
They lost their quarter-final match on Thursday, 13-7, against British Columbia.
NAIG is running from July 15 until July 23.