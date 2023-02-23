The Harlton Regional Police Service has arrested a man involved in an armed robbery at a convenience store in Acton.
On the morning of January 16, a male suspect entered Acton Discount Variety store on 5 John Street South in Acton with an intention to carry out an armed robbery. The man took out a handgun and pointed it an employee, demanding cash. However, the suspect fled the store premises without obtaining any sum, and no physical injuries were sustained during the attempt.
Later upon identification by the investigators, a Criminal Code search warrant was executed on February 6 at Victoria Street in Georgetown, and 37-year-old Christopher Dayfoot, was arrested by the police officials.
Alongside robbery, the accused has been charged with disguise with intent. He was held in custody while his bail hearing was pending. The authorities could not recover the handgun used in robbery.
The police have asked anyone with information about this investigation to reach out to the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416.