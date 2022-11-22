The 25th-annual Thornbury/Beaver Valley Lions Club Christmas tree sale is underway.
The club is currently selling Fraser fir and Balsam fir Christmas trees at the Chamber of Commerce building on Grey Street in Thornbury next to Home Hardware.
“This is our 25th year selling trees,” said club member Tom Kennedy.
In past years, Lions Club members have been at the tree sale daily. However, in recent years club membership has shrunk and they are unable to be there every single day. There are members on site for the sale on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The club has also set it up so that anybody stopping to purchase a tree when a club member isn’t there can do so.
“In the last three years, we have not lost one single tree. Last year we had payment for two extra trees. It has been very successful,” said Kennedy.
Prices for the trees vary depending on size. The trees go from six to 10.5 feet tall and prices are $80, $90 or $100.
“We’ve already sold 13 and that’s not bad. We just set up and had a snow storm for two days,” said Kennedy. “They’re going well. It’s a lot of fun.”
Kennedy said in December the club will hold a barbecue at the tree sale and will hand out candy and treats to children.
“We have a very loyal base. They will only buy from the Lions and they will give donations as well,” said Kennedy. “It’s nice to be in a community that appreciates what you do. People do thank us for this service.”
All proceeds from the tree sales go into the Lions Club activity account, which is used to fund sponsorships and donations in the community.
“The more we sell, the more money goes back into the community. We’re proud of what we do,” said Kennedy.
The sale goes for as long as tree supplies last.