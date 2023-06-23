PERTH COUNTY – The new proposed industrial subdivision on Rocher Road in Listowel was given the green light by Perth County council at its June 15 meeting.
The industrial park will have nine lots for general industrial use along with a new municipal street. The development proposed that four of the new lots will front directly onto Rocher Road East while the remaining five lots would have frontage onto the new street. Previously, H&J Donegan Holdings, the applicant, submitted an application that was given final approval by Perth County in 2019. However, the developer is now requesting to further subdivide the lot into smaller industrial lots to meet increasing industry demand in the municipality. The application was presented to North Perth council for comment on June 5 and was endorsed for approval before heading to the county council table.
Perth County Planner, Jerrica Gilbert, presented the application to the council members at their regular meeting on June 15 for their approval and began by touching on the land uses and zoning.
“There are a variety of land uses in this area. The land is already zoned general industrial, and there are no proposed changes to the zoning category,” explained Gilbert.
“Lands to the north are developed with light industrial and residential. Lands to the south there’s a woodlot directly adjacent to the lot and agricultural lands beyond that. And to the east, we have general industrial uses, and to the west we have future development.”
She also discussed the serving report that was previously completed for a prior application.
“This land in particular was part of another subdivision application back in 2016, and municipal staff are satisfied that the serving report that happened at that time, is still valid and that these lots can be adequately serviced,” explained Gilbert.
The planner then went on to explain community considerations which include transportation, as at this time there won’t be sidewalks proposed for the industrial property on Rocher. Another large consideration was the land zoning. The land is zoned general industrial, therefore there will be a note in the agreement that when those lots become developed, they may have to submit a land- use compatibility study and potentially noise and vibration studies.
“The reason for that is that there are residences very close,” stated Gilbert.
The planning department was supportive of the application. County council received the application and approved it at its meeting on June 15.