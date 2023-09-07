The Village’s economic development board came to council to report on their activities during the last year and present plans for the future. Nakusp and Area Development Board President Corinne Tessier said the organization wants to refocus its efforts by tackling one of the biggest issues facing local employers – finding somewhere affordable for their workers to live.
“We would like to collaborate with the Village to address housing,” she said. “We think working together we can be quite effective.”
The NADB offered to have its executive director spend half his allotted time working on housing – canvassing local businesses, doing research, and setting up a housing committee that will research grant opportunities and try to attract private investors. She made it clear they were not assuming the Village or NADB were looking at becoming builders.
Corrine noted the NADB’s plans fit nicely with the strategic goals of council.
Council received the NADB proposal as information, and will discuss it at a future council meeting.
Support for tourism
A regional tourism group received council support for a renewal of its funding agreement with the Province – though not without going through a grilling from Village leaders.
The Arrow Slocan Tourism Association (ASTA) has been visiting all its member municipalities the last month or two, asking for continued support for the 2% tax on local hotel rooms. The funds raised from the tax go to the association for tourism marketing initiatives.
With its first five years under its belt, ASTA’s board is planning its next five years, said ASTA representative Suzanne Denbak. That will include encouraging shoulder-season travel, and building awareness of the area with better-targeted messages to select audiences.
“We have momentum now. We were starting with nothing – we didn’t have a website, we didn’t have content, we didn’t have images,” said Denbak. “We have that base now and it’s up to us to really ramp it up and leverage that with awareness and then pushing it to the intention and urgency to travel.”
ASTA has faced some criticism at its visits to councils, and Mayor Tom Zeleznik made a pointed comment during the question period.
“The biggest problem we found is we never heard from you,” he said. Other councillors asked about rumours of board problems, or questioned if Nakusp businesses were getting a fair return on the funds gathered from Nakusp accommodators.
Denbak acknowledged that more could have been done to develop local relationships. However, she noted the organization is currently looking for a new manager, whose priority will be to connect with partner organizations and businesses in the region and strengthen lines of communication.
Staff’s recommendation was for council to endorse ASTA, noting that “Participation in the [regional tourism tax] comes at no cost to the Village of Nakusp while receiving direct benefits from ASTA's work.”
Despite their misgivings, later in the meeting council passed a motion to provide ASTA with a letter of support to continue to receive the tourism tax for five more years.
Tina statue
A proposal to erect a statue to a village mascot continues to limp through council. Village leaders voted to make another call-out for citizens to join a public art committee to approve the design and placement of a statue for Tina the Turkey. The wild turkey stole the heart of the community during the COVID lockdown, as she wandered around homes and businesses. She died after being hit by a car in 2021.
Efforts to raise funds for a statue of Tina to grace the downtown have stalled out, and two canvasses by council have failed to generate any interest from the public to join an art selection committee.
A motion before council called on the whole thing to be tabled until funds and volunteers could be found. But Councillor Tina Knooihuizen said she had found volunteers for the committee. So council decided to make one last call for art committee members, to allow Knooihuizen’s volunteers to formally apply to join the committee.
Leaseholders’ duty
A lease renewal for the Nakusp Seniors’ Centre clubhouse prompted a discussion about who is responsible for maintenance and repairs of Village-owned assets.
The Nakusp Seniors Society has run the centre since 1978, renting the Village-owned land and building for $1 annually.
“Like many of the Village's leases for the use of its buildings, the lease conveys the cost of all maintenance and repairs (including capital improvements) to the society renting the building,” notes a staff report. “This has caused misunderstandings in the past with other building renters as there is often the thought that the Village should be responsible for major repairs, such as a roof placement (as an example). However, the Village doesn’t collect any real rent from the leases, and so has no reserve funds to contribute to any large projects.
“This is not a best practice in terms of the principles associated with Capital Asset Management, nor good governance of public assets,” the staff report notes.
The situation is the same with maintenance of the Old Fire Hall, library building, ball fields, and other municipally owned facilities.
Zeleznik suggested he and the CAO meet with user groups renting Village facilities to make clear they have to start saving for any major repair or maintenance programs in the future.
“If you need a new roof or you need a massive $100,000 reno, you can’t come to us. You have to come up with funding. We have to explain it very clearly,” said Mayor Tom Zeleznik. “There’s a lot of misconception out there.”
If the renters don’t want to raise funds for repairs, the Village could adjust rents to create a reserve for that facility, staff noted.
In the meantime, council voted to renew the Seniors Society lease until summer 2027.
Hot springs revenues
Revenues from the municipally owned hot springs were down a little during the early part of the summer compared to the year before, but up in July.
Revenues in May were down $15,000 from the same month in 2022, and down about $7,000 from last June to this June. The totals include chalet and camping-space rentals.
This July, however, saw revenues beat July 2022 by $6,000.
But staff said that is understandable.
“May 2022 was the first full month the Nakusp Hot Springs was open after COVID-19, so you see record gains in 2022 for May to July,” they noted. “However, July 2023 outgained July 2022, so saying staff is busy at the Hot Springs is an understatement.”
Woodstove rebate
Looking to swap out that smoky old woodstove and upgrade to a new one? A provincial program (managed by the Regional District of Central Kootenay) that offers homeowners up to $1,000 to replace their woodstove or install a heat pump is on again this year. Nakusp council will top up the rebate by $100, for up to 10 applicants.
The program is designed to reduce smoke pollution in communities caused by old woodstoves. Only two people applied for the rebate last year, staff noted in a report.
Chamber motion delayed
The trouble with having two members of the local Chamber of Commerce on council is it can cause procedural difficulties from time to time. This meeting was one of those times, as council was deliberating whether to renew a five-year fee-for-service agreement with the Chamber to run the local Visitor Centre.
The Chamber gets $10,000 annually for managing the centre, but that agreement expired two years ago, at the time the Chamber was struggling to survive. With a new Chamber board, however, came new energy to continue the arrangement.
But the two Chamber members on council – Chamber President Tina Knooihuizen and Director Dawn Edwards – had to declare a conflict and leave the room. With one councillor already absent (Aidan McLaren-Caux), that would have left council without a quorum.
Council decided to table the new agreement until the next meeting, when hopefully they’ll have enough non-Chamber councillors around to vote on the issue.
NACFOR grant
Council approved a $7,500 grant for the Edgewood Community Club. The money comes from the Nakusp and Area Community Forest Legacy Fund.
Such grants are usually automatically released according to a planned yearly budget. Due to a glitch in the paperwork (rookie Area K Director Teresa Weatherhead hadn’t worked with council during this year’s budget deliberations to plan out disbursements), council approval was needed to release the funds.
The Legacy Fund earmarks one-quarter of its fund for projects in the area south of Nakusp. After this grant, there will still be more than $110,000 left in the fund for that region.
“In future years, the Director will provide the Village with an annual disbursement budget which will be incorporated directly into the Village's budget and five-year financial plan,” staff noted.