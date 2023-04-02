Neebing, Ont. — Although it’s not as huge as the Thunder Bay 50/50 draw with proceeds going to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation, the little 50/50 draw that could saw their first winner drawn this week.
Kyle Fodchuk won the inaugural Neebing Fire/Rescue Association 50/50 raffle earlier this week, pocketing $7,700 with the other $7,700 going to the NFRA to cover lottery fees and fire equipment for the five fire halls in the Municipality of Neebing.
NFRA treasurer Clara Butikofer said the initial draw picked up steam during the final two days of the quarterly raffle.
“We were overwhelmed by the response to it especially after the newspapers and the media did the stories after my initial press release,” said Butikofer, who has been treasurer of the association for the past seven years and with the organization for almost two decades.
“Once it got down to the wire to the end of the draw, there was an overwhelming response over the last 48 hours, so we were very impressed.”
The raffle drew 378 people to buy tickets on the website for the first draw from as far away as southern Ontario and the Kenora area with approximately 3,200 tickets sold.
The association already had funds in the kitty from previous firewood raffles and penny auctions, with that money already going towards buying new equipment
“We have bought something already, we bought some fire hoses that went towards a newer pumper,” said Butikofer. “We bought about $7,000 between the two accounts for fire hoses.
“One of the things that (the fire department) wants to buy is a portable pump that will sit on the truck . . . They’d like to have that portable pump so that they could put it in a ditch or someplace where there’s more water for the fire besides the truck or to refill it.”
The second 50/50 quarterly draw, with lottery licence No. RAF1291114 for the Ontario-only raffle, has already started where tickets can be purchased until June 27 with subsequent draw dates set for Sept. 27 and Dec. 27.
Tickets are 1 for $10, 3 for $20, 10 for $50 and 25 for $100.
The 50/50 draw tickets can be purchased online at www.neebingfirerescueassociation.com/events/draw.