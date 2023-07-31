Thanks to new hires, the Kateri Memorial Hospital Centre (KMHC) is inviting Kahnawa’kehró:non who don’t have a family doctor to register for one at an information kiosk next week.
“Family physicians play an important role in prevention and education, which has a positive impact on health outcomes for patients and families,” said Rachael Eniojukan, KMHC’s director of professional services.
The hospital added five physicians to its team in 2022, boosting the number of available doctors by nearly 30 percent. While KMHC is constantly in recruitment mode, according to Eniojukan, only one or two physicians are usually added per year. Two more are expected to join in the fall.
KMHC still does not quite have the capacity to provide a family doctor to every Kahnawa’kehró:non, Eniojukan acknowledged. However, recruitment continues, and residents are urged to register for the open spots.
Less than 70 percent of people with active files at the hospital are estimated to have a family doctor.
“I would like to encourage community members to take this opportunity to get a family physician, even if they currently feel well and do not have specific health concerns,” said Eniojukan.
According to KMHC, a family doctor can streamline access to medical services, help patients navigate the healthcare system, and facilitate early intervention.
Kahnawa’kehró:non whose family doctor has left KMHC will not be assigned a new physician automatically – they must register for one.
The information kiosk will take place at the Caisse Populaire on Tuesday, August 1, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with more sessions expected to be announced.
Those who wish to register but cannot attend a kiosk can leave a message for KMHC at 450-638-3930, ext. 2468.