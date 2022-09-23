Pumpkin fest Saturday
The Lions Club will host its annual PUMP-GAN-FEST this Saturday in the recently renovated Town Park.
This event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lots of fun family-friendly activities are scheduled, like pumpkin carving, pumpkin bowling, guessing the number of candies, a barbecue on site, pinata, colouring, and more. Volunteers will also accept donations for the Gananoque Food Bank.
Truth and Reconciliation
Gananoque council has committed to recognizing Sept. 30, 2022, as the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and National Orange Shirt Day.
Town officials are encouraging the sharing of stories of residential school survivors, their families and communities, and encouraging citizens to make an effort to wear orange on the day to show support.
Thousand Islands Foundation for the Performing Arts
Gananoque council has passed a bylaw approving a purchase and sale agreement for $10 with the Thousand Islands Foundation for the Performing Arts, for the purchase of the 375 William Street parking lot.
Beach access ramp
Gananoque council has directed staff to prepare a sales agreement with the Gananoque Lions Club for the return of the beach access ramp for $1.
Patios
Gananoque council has approved the continuation of seasonal permanent patios with no end date.
Staff will bring forward recommended amendments to the bylaw with consideration of public comment.
The Seasonal Permanent Patio Policy Pilot project was slated to expire on Dec. 31.
The Seasonal Permanent Patio Policy was first introduced in July 2020 by staff with council adopting the policy on that date, as a pilot project.
To date, the policy has seen an uptake of five businesses who are either on public property entirely or partially. They are 124 King Street East (Old English Pub); 138 King Street East (Pho Hut); 490 Stone Street South (Stonewater Pub); 2 King Street East (Pumphouse Creamery); and 125 Water Street (Thousand Islands Boat Museum).
