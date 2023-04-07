As the 30th Juvenile National Broomball Championships got underway at Merlis Belcher Place in Saskatoon, some youth from Wakaw are competing with three different teams: Ryder Chicoine plays with the Debden Speedballs; Savannah Chicoine with the Aberdeen Attackers; and Emily Kohle, Mayson Michalko, Ava Bender and Haddison Gaudry with the Bruno T-birds. The U20 teams were excited to have the 2023 Canadian Juvenile Broomball Nationals, in Saskatoon from March 29th to April 1, 2023, at Merlis Belsher Place.
Although some may not be familiar with the sport, broomball is definitely not a new sport. While verifying claims of the sport's original roots have been difficult, it is believed that the sport actually started amongst Indigenous groups and then was taken up by neighbouring settlers. The fact that it gained popularity in Canada and spread south of the border from here is unquestioned. Early records of broomball have been traced back to the early 20th century in both eastern and western Canada. Barrie, Ontario has documented information of locals getting together on Lake Simcoe between the years of 1903 to 1905 for a fun men’s competition and the earliest documented games in western Canada took place in Perdue, Saskatchewan on March 5, 1909. However, there are also vague reports as well as rumors of games in Massey, Ontario way back in the 1890s. Nobody can really pin down the date with any more certainty than that, however. From the festivals of 1903 to the church leagues of the 20’s and 30’s right to the competitive leagues of the 21st century, modern broomball continues to draw the interest of people from all cultures, from First Nations involvement to many French communities within the country.
Development of the game shifted in 1970 from a recreational activity to a more competitive nature. The huge interest in the ‘new-found’ sport fast became a full contact team sport taking on the same pattern as ice hockey. In 1976, through the efforts of members from the Alberta Broomball Association who met with Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland, representatives from these areas formed the Canadian Broomball Federation as the National Sport Governing Body for the sport of Broomball in Canada. Since the inception of the CBF, the sport has developed significantly with the introduction of technical programs, safer regulated equipment, and rules of the game administered by qualified referees. Competition includes men, women, and mixed categories of all ages. Canada is also leading the way for juvenile development in the sport and has introduced programs for 19 and under in all categories of recognized competition. The Canadian Broomball Federation has provided leadership in the sport internationally which is now enjoyed in 16 countries around the world and regulated by the International Federation of Broomball Associations of which Canada was a founding member. A World Championship is scheduled every two years on the even year. Today, Canada has a flourishing membership of 19,000 registered members and another 15,000 participants at various recreational levels and age groups including the elementary and secondary school systems.
The height of the sport’s interest in Saskatchewan was through the 1970's and 80's, before starting to taper off in the 1990's. Luckily some communities like Bruno were able to keep the sport alive and it continues to be a sport with a dedicated fan base and an upcoming field of young competitors. Broomball began in the Bruno District in the late 1950’s, at which time games and tournaments were usually restricted to after the hockey season had been completed. The first team was started in 1960 from the former Sunlight School District. They built an open-air rink four miles east of the Bruno Corner near the Starlite Hall & Service Station. The team played until 1963 when the service station was sold and the rink was dismantled. In 1963, several members of the Sunlight School team joined with the local high school to form the Bruno Braves. The Braves went on to be one of the most dominant teams in Saskatchewan and western Canada until they joined with the Bruno Selects broomball team in the 1974-75 season. They continued under the Selects name the team disbanded in 1978. As the Braves the team won the 1973 Golden Broom Tournament which included all the major teams in Western Canada, and the silver medal at the Western Canadian Championships in 1974. As the Selects, they again won the Golden Broom Tournament in 1975.
The Bruno T-birds and Axemen are competing in the championship action along with the Aberdeen Attackers and the Debden Speedballs and as can be seen by the final outcome the Saskatchewan broomball future is still bright.
Juvenile Girls Bruno T-birds: vs QC Blizzard 2-3; vs ON Twisted Sisters 1-6; vs QC T-Miss 0-2; vs Man 4-1; B side semi-final vs Aberdeen Attackers 1-2
Juvenile Girls Aberdeen Attackers: vs ON Twisted Sisters 1-0; vs Debden Roadrunners 0-5; vs ON Eastern Thunder 0-7; vs QC Blizzard 0-3; vs QC T-Miss 0-3; B side semi-final vs Bruno T-birds 2-1;
Juvenile Girls B-side Final Standings: Gold ON Twisted Sisters; Silver Aberdeen Attackers; Bronze Bruno T-birds
Juvenile Boys Debden Speedballs: vs ON Panthers 0-6; vs QC Frost 1-0; vs Blitz 0-2; vs ON Jr. Moose 1-5; vs Man 2-0; A side semi-final vs ON Jr. Moose 1-4
Juvenile Boys Bruno Axemen: vs ON Jr. Moose 0-1; vs Blitz 0-2; vs Man 2-0; vs ON Panther 0-1; vs Odessa Bandits 3-0; B side semi-final vs Man 3-1
Juvenile Boys B-side Final Standings: Gold Bruno Axemen; Silver Odessa Bandits; Bronze Manitoba