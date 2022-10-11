The Blue Mountains councillor Jim Uram has died.
Mayor Alar Soever announced the news at council’s meeting on Oct. 11.
“Jim was a valuable contributor to the council and had been struggling with illness for some time,” said Soever.
Due to his illness, Uram had not attended a council meeting in several weeks.
He was elected to The Blue Mountains council in 2018 and had served on Thornbury Town council a number of years ago, prior to amalgamation with Collingwood Township.
Uram was a professional planner and had served as planner with local municipalities including the Municipality of Meaford, Clearview Township and both Thornbury and The Blue Mountains (prior to his election to council), as well as in the private sector.
Over the past four years, Uram had served on the Fence Viewers Committee, the Joint Municipal Physician Recruitment and Retention Committee, the Transportation Committee and the Committee of Adjustment.
“We’re very sorry to hear of his passing,” Soever said at the meeting.
Uram was elected to his councillor seat in 2018. He is the second member of council who died during the current term. Deputy Mayor Rob Potter died on Nov. 14, 2021.