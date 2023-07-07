ATWOOD – The small and quaint town of Atwood was the place to be this past Canada Day long weekend as thousands flocked to the Atwood Lions Park to participate in the festivities.
“It was fantastic. Considering it was a weekend, there was a really good crowd. Usually on a weekend we’re not sure how the crowd’s gonna turn out because some people will want to go away for the weekend, but lots of people stuck around and it was a great day!” explained Tyler Martin, a member of the Atwood Lions.
The giant parade kicked off the celebrations, where floats from local residents and businesses came out to showcase their Canada Day pride. Following the parade, the festivities began at the Atwood Lions Park where there were activities for the entire family to enjoy. These included inflatables and games for kids as well as beer gardens and live music for the adults. There was also a free public swim, an array of tournaments, lots of good food, and even a firework display to end the evening. “In my 44 years, I’ve never seen anything like that!” remarked Atwood Lions President, Al Weyers.
Not only did the attendees have all the fun, as the Atwood Lions enjoyed the community coming together as well.
“It was a fantastic July 1st and we had a lot of fun!” said Martin.
It was definitely a team effort, from the Lions, to sponsors and countless volunteers who made it all possible.
“Thank you to all of our sponsors. We can’t really pick out one or two because so many people do such a great job supporting us.”
This was the Lions second year hosting the event, post-pandemic, and it saw the highest turnout since 2019.
“We were back last year since COVID, this year I think people are more comfortable being out and people are happy to get out and do things and not be stuck watching it on the screen.”
Although the Atwood Lions modified their events to respect COVID-19 restrictions during the pandemic, the event is finally back to the same types of festivities that people remembered.
And once again, the community support came out in droves, from thousands of attendees to those who worked behind the scenes to make sure everyone had a safe and fun time.
“It’s great to have such amazing community support,” expressed Martin.
“The Lions will roar again next year!” said Weyers.
For more information on the Atwood Lions, visit their website at www.atwoodlions.ca.