The barriers are coming down across the regional district.
Creation of an accessibility advisory committee has been approved by the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) board of directors, to advise the RDCK and support any of the municipalities within the regional district who are unable to form their own accessibility advisory committees “due to the small size of their communities or due to having difficulties finding volunteers” to meet the requirements in accordance to the Accessibility British Columbia Act.
A bylaw to establish the regional accessibility advisory committee was created by the board at its Aug. 17 meeting.
It will “assist in identifying, removing and preventing barriers concerning accessibility to individuals in or interacting with the Regional District of Central Kootenay,” a report to the board noted.
The committee will help the regional district become more accessible and promote public engagement in accordance with the Act, a report to the board read.
“The committee shall advise the regional district on identifying, preventing and eliminating barriers related to accessibility to people with disabilities in regional/municipal programs, services, initiatives and facilities,” it read.
The committee will also work on the development of accessibility plans for the regional district and municipalities for “establishing process for receiving public comments throughout the region based on inclusion and the removal of physical, virtual and attitudinal barriers.”
The committee will be the standing committee for the RDCK and the following municipalities:
- Town of Creston;
- Village of Naksup;
- Village of Salmo; and
- Village of Silverton.
The committee will consist of up to a maximum of 12 members appointed by the board, including one RDCK electoral area director, one RDCK municipal director and a maximum of seven and a minimum of five people with disabilities, or individuals who support or represent organizations that support persons of disabilities. The committee will also include one Indigenous community representative and two community members.
After publicly advertising for board members, all members of the committee will be appointed by resolution of the RDCK board for a term up to two years. Members of the committee will serve without remuneration.
Committee considerations
The accessibility committee will identify accessibility and inclusion barriers that regional district and municipality staff and community members experience — or may experience — in the course of interacting with local government in the following areas:
- employment;
- delivery of programs and services;
- RDCK/municipal facilities;
- transportation; and
- information and communications.
The committee will advise the regional district on the preparation, implementation and effectiveness of its accessibility plans.