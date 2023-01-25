Editor's Note: Originally published at Niagaranow.com Jan. 24 2023
Niagara Stone Road in Virgil is getting a facelift and residents can learn more about the work being done before the shovels hit the ground.
The Region of Niagara is holding an information session from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the Simpson Room at the NOTL Community Centre.
“It's a long time coming,” Lord Mayor Gary Zalepa said of the planned improvements.
The reconstruction will include new sidewalks; street lighting; landscaping; parks and parkettes at Four Mile Creek Road and Niagara Stone Road, Field Road and Niagara Stone Road and Line 1 and Niagara Stone Road; replacement signals at Line 1 and Four Mile Creek, and new crosswalks at the intersections.
According to a public notice, the region conducted an environmental assessment on the stretch of Niagara Stone Road between Four Mile Creek and Line 1 in 2015.
Now, seven years later, the region finally is ready to move forward.
Zalepa said there have been “pressures on the infrastructure” for a long time.
Information about the project is available on the region’s website here.