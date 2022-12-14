A Black-owned clothing company is moving its store from Bedford to downtown Halifax where its owner said they will continue to offer "fashion with a purpose."
Jessica Bowden is a fashion designer and owner of UbU4U. The clothing store sells items from her line Teens Now Talk Apparel, named after the award-winning quarterly magazine she founded and publishes.
“Our objective is to empower our community while making you look good,” Bowden said in an interview with the Halifax Examiner.
Bowden's store has been in Bedford's Sunnyside Mall for a year and a half. She said she often received feedback expressing a wish that the location was more central.
She said while Sunnyside Mall has been “phenomenal,” the new Scotia Square location is more central and a larger space. She said that provides more opportunities.
“I see this as an opportunity to have one side still as the store where we can still give back to our community, and also the other side of our store where we can now start doing our fashion wardrobing, which is what I do,” Bowden said.
“The other side, which is a fashion section, allows us to sustain us being here. So, it’s almost like a circle. This is the fun part for me; this is the fashion part. So, I can play over there and still educate over here.”
The UbU4U brand includes many collections, or what Bowden calls sub-brands, which highlight and promote social issues such as Black Lives Matter, Every Child Matters, anti-bullying, and equality.
“Our job and our mission is to protect our youth behind us. Because this is the only generation you have five or six generations alive [at the same time] today. People never lived this long before,” Bowden said. “You have people that are 95, 97, who have four or five generations behind them that are all experiencing the same form of racism."
Bowden plans on using UbU4U’s new location to continue to give back to the community.
“We work with the youth. We train them on weekends,” Bowden said. “Some of these designs come from youth. One of the t-shirts came from Joe Howe school.”
Bowden talked about going into Joseph Howe Elementary School and having a talk with a group of Grade 2 students. She said the conversation led to the students collectively designing a t-shirt for Teens Now Talk apparel’s =ITY — pronounced equality — collection.
“They said, ‘Mrs. B., no one listens to us,’ I said, ‘You’re right. You’re rugrats. Who really gives a care?’ I said, ‘What you can do is this, each one of you draw me what a t-shirt would look like.’”
“And proceeds off it went back to them. We actually gave them back a check for $500 for their breakfast program, in the middle of COVID.”
Bowden said that project led to another organization donating an additional $2,000 to the breakfast program.
Bowden said proceeds from her store’s Black Lives Matter collection go towards supporting a backpack campaign she runs, where students from several communities receive free backpacks with ‘Black Lives Matter’ embroidered on them.
The store’s regular hours are Tuesday to Saturday. Bowden said Sundays will be reserved for in-store events.
“We could have an event that could be a fashion show, we could be doing a trunk show, we could be doing a wardrobe session,” Bowden said. “We send them [customers] an email with what events are happening and they come down on a Sunday afternoon for two hours, three hours and take part in these different things.”
Bowden said she’d like to host wardrobe sessions where attendees will learn how to make 35 different outfits out of just eight pieces of material.
The events will also be used to feature other local fashion businesses.
The UbU4U Sunnyside Mall location will remain open until the end of the year.
“We can’t be central everywhere. If I had my way, I’d have a place in four different locations,” Bowden said. “That requires dollars and people. It will come in time but you grow in stages, so you take your time and make your growth.”