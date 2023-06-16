BRUCE COUNTY – Warden Chris Peabody said he’s planning to bring a notice of motion to Bruce County council on June 15 regarding the Durham Street bridge replacement project in Walkerton.
The county has stated its preferred detour alternative, which is to use local roads during the bridge replacement. However, no decision will be made until later in the year.
At present, according to a report in the county’s transportation committee agenda, the county is looking at four detour alternatives – detour using county roads, local detour, temporary vehicle bridge, and temporary pedestrian bridge.
Peabody is asking the county to look at another alternative, replacing the current steel and concrete structure with a wood bridge.
He also expressed concern about the county’s location for a temporary vehicle bridge (south of the current bridge, at Orange and McNab streets), saying, “It’s an incredibly complex location. There are hydro poles, and… private property.”
He said he’d like the county to look at the possibility of a northern route.
“There’s plenty of room at the condos,” he said, referring to the condominium apartment buildings on the east side of the river.
“There may also be enough room at the Old Garage if some concessions are made for parking… I’ve spoken with the owner and he’s open to exploring the idea.”
Peabody noted the benefit of going north of the current bridge is the river is about 33 feet narrower, opening up the possibility of a Bailey bridge like the one used in Paisley. It did not require a pier in the middle; a bridge between Orange and McNab would, because the river is wider than in Paisley.
Peabody reiterated, “There are far too many issues there.” One that is potentially very contentious is the sewer line that runs under the river.
He said, “My two alternatives definitely warrant a proper analysis.”
He commented that the way a Class EA (environmental assessment) is conducted allows time to gather additional information.