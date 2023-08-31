The Grande Prairie Community Food Bank Drive is returning to the doorsteps of city on Sept. 13 and is looking for donations and volunteers.
Volunteers will go door-to-door across the city, picking up non-perishable food and personal hygiene items for the local food bank.
“Hamper usage has just been growing significantly year to year; the need is sadly not going away, it's just increasing,” said Lori Pollock, chair of the food drive.
She said the Salvation Army, which operates the Grande Prairie food bank, continually sees new faces, with many being elderly and people with children.
“The Salvation Army has a great relationship with other local food banks, and if they run out, they try and help them,” she said.
Teams of volunteers are needed to canvas the whole city and collect donations.
Pollock said there are approximately 137-140 routes to cover, with each requiring a team of volunteers consisting of a driver and four to six people collecting donations.
“The plan is to try and get to every house in Grande Prairie,” she said.
Teams can register at gpfooddrive.ca; if they have a vehicle and members to help complete a route, they will be provided with collection boxes, bags and signage to identify themselves.
If you do not have a team to register, you can also volunteer and be placed with a team to assist.
The food drive website says a route takes approximately two hours to complete.
For those who can’t donate on Sept. 13, the food bank in Grande Prairie is open for donations Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Additionally, the food drive accepts monetary donations on its website gpfooddrive.ca.
Pollock said the donations go straight to the Salvation Army, that can then use the funds to provide some fresh fruit and vegetables to those in need.
“The community has always been incredibly generous with their time with their donations,” she said.
The food bank drive has been happening in the city for over 30 years, says Pollock, noting it used to be a brown paper bag sent out with the Friday newspaper in years past.
For more information or to volunteer or donate, please visit gpfooddrive.ca or facebook.com/gpfooddrive.