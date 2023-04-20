An interactive event celebrating this year's Earth day will take over downtown London Saturday.
Earthfest 2023 will be held at Dundas Place, Citi Plaza and the Central Library from noon to 5 p.m., following a morning of community clean-ups throughout the city. It's set to be Canada's biggest Earth Day event, with interactive displays from more than 100 exhibitors, said coordinator Heenal Rajani.
"That was not really our intention, to make it as big as it's turning out to be, but we now have over 120 exhibitors and activities," said Rajani, co-owner of Reimagine Co., an online zero-waste grocery store.
Earthfest will feature exhibitors, music, art, games and speakers arranged in themed zones that include water, climate action, nature, local food, bike zone, reuse and repair, and a kids' zone, among others.
The free event encourages Londoners to learn more about environmental work and initiatives in their community, from e-bikes to the city's green bin program and eating more sustainably.
"Everyone is volunteering their spare time to make this happen and to create this wonderful experience," Rajani said. "The whole goal is that, wherever you are on your environmental journey, there's something there for you."
First observed on April 22, 1970, Earth Day is recognized annually to raise awareness about environmental protection and to push for change.
The concept for Earthfest emerged in late 2021 when environmental activist Greta Thunberg organized a global strike demanding urgent action to stop climate change.
Typically, one group would organize events such as the march in London, Rajani said. But that year, a few organizations came together to make it happen and thought: “What if we had a more united way of doing this from the get-go?” he said.
“We're having this march at Victoria Park. Victoria Park hosts festivals in the summer. What about a mini festival there?”
Now, organizers are gearing up for the second Earthfest, doubling the number of booths and adding outdoor and indoor venues to prepare for unpredictable spring weather.
Among the organizations involved are city hall, Reimagine Co., London Public Library, London Cycle Link, Climate Action London, London Thing Library, Circular Economy Club and the London Environmental Network.
The Forest City has the potential to be an environmental leader in Canada, Rajani said.
"This can be a great start for that because we're putting London on the map and, hopefully, inspire other cities to have their own Earthfest."
What: Earthfest 2023. Visit https://earthfestlondon.ca/ to learn more.
Where: Dundas Place, Citi Plaza and Central Library
When: Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.
