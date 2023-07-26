At the behest of Carlow Mayo Township Mayor Randy Wallace, a second public meeting was called on the issue of the proposed cell tower on Kuno Road in Boulter. In addition to council and staff, Eric Belchamber, wireless cell specialist contracted to Rogers Communications, and Jim Pine, Indigenous Lead for the Eastern Ontario Regional Network, residents from Kuno Road and other township residents were able to voice their concerns that were unable to attend the first public meeting on July 11. Council will make their final decision on concurrence or non-concurrence regarding this proposed cell tower at their meeting on Aug. 8.
Wallace welcomed everyone to the public meeting on the proposed cell tower on Kuno Road at the Mayo Community Centre on July 19 at 7 p.m. He told everyone that speakers had five minutes to speak and that everyone must remain respectful of each other or he would end the meeting. He said they would take everyone’s comments into consideration and discuss it and make their decision at their Aug. 8 council meeting.
Several members of the audience, who did not give their names, spoke of the need to have improved cell service in the area for safety reasons. One woman said she was unable to call her granddaughter, get contractors or dial 911 due to the low or non-existent cell signal.
“I would think that in this day and age it’s something we need. I don’t play on my phone, I don’t have a computer, but I care about my life, your life or whomever’s life walking down the road. If I see a Quad [four wheel ATV] smacked into a tree, I can’t call anyone because I don’t have a signal, so I have to watch someone die? Also, for our kids to have connectivity and cell service to be able to apply for and get jobs. It doesn’t make sense to me. For safety reasons alone, I would like to see us get a cell phone signal,” she says.
Brian Muir says he wants improved cell service, as he currently doesn’t have phone service, but wants to see it 400 metres away from residences.
“I know that if you put up a 400 metre directive [minimum setback bylaw] right now, Rogers has a Plan B. All these four towers it doesn’t matter how many towers, Rogers has a Plan B. They’re just forcing this on us, the little peons, trying to jam it on you. Just go back and say ‘hey, we want your tower, we want to service, just 400 metres away from homes,’ that’s it,” he says.
Alannah Ryane said they want the cell towers but not so close to the residents on Kuno Road, of which she was one. She also spoke of cell towers possibly being obsolete soon, and that emerging technologies like Starlink satellite service would take their place.
“I’m not advocating any of the technology personally. We all want cell service. I just don’t think we should continue to throw our residents, our friends, our families under the bus and not care what’s happening to them just so we can have cell service. We should all have cell service. We have so much elevated clear land in Carlow Mayo there’s no reason to put a big tower on Kuno Road,” she says.
Belchamber responded by saying the towers were far from obsolete, and described the EORN Cell Gap Project, which is an initiative to expand wireless cell and Internet service in eastern Ontario to achieve access to high-speed Internet and cell service in all regions of the province, including eastern Ontario, by 2025. The total cost of this project is $213 million with both levels of government putting in $71 million each, the Eastern Ontario Wardens’ Caucus and Eastern Ontario Mayors’ Caucus putting in $10 million and the balance being covered by the private sector. Once the Cell Gap Project is finished, the area will have 99 per cent basic cell coverage, 95 per cent standard definition coverage (email, social media, web browsing), and expand high-definition video capacity (livestream video calls). The federal government regulates the siting and construction of cell towers under the Radiocommunication Act through Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada.
Under the Cell Gap Project, 312 towers are being upgraded and 260 new towers are being erected. In Hastings County, 20 were being upgraded, while 31 will be newly constructed. Five towers, not four as Pine stated at the previous public meeting, are scheduled to be erected in Carlow Mayo, including the Kuno Road tower.
Belchamber stressed that the cell towers were safe with no risk as Rogers was following Safety Code 6.
“There’s no risk whatsoever. It’s extremely safe and poses no threat to human health, just like your Wi-Fi router in your house. Health Canada has the scientists that determine what is safe for Canadians. Each country has their own scientists to determine a threshold for safe exposure. There’s a 50 times margin of safety built into Safety Code 6 and this tower presents a fraction of that threshold,” he says.
While Health Canada’s Safety Code 6 deems these RF emissions to be safe, as Belchamber states, and they back up these assertions with scientific studies, other countries like those in the European Union, have much more stringent protocols in place regarding RF emissions. According to competing scientific studies, these emissions are harmful to human health, and these more stringent regulations have been done in line with what they call the precautionary principle; erring on the side of caution until the safety of the technology is decisively ascertained. Differing views in these scientific studies on the potential dangers or lack thereof of RF energy emissions from cell towers long term has led to a consensus that more research and study need to be done to fully ascertain their effect in the long-term. Even the Safety Code 6 page at canada.ca concedes that “in a field where technology is advancing rapidly and where unexpected and unique exposure scenarios may occur, this code cannot cover all possible situations. Consequently, the specifications in this code may require interpretation under special circumstances.”
Belchamber said he’d been in the industry for 12 years and had acquired 250 to 300 cell towers as a site acquisition specialist, in response to an audience query. He said in this case, he reports to Rogers who provide him with a search area to find a tower site, he finds a willing landlord to sign a lease with and takes the site through the municipal consultation, which is where the proposed Kuno Road site is at now. He said that the terms of the lease agreement with the property owner on Kuno Road are confidential.
David Donnelly questioned the fire regulations pertaining to cell towers and if that had been examined fully with respect to fire arising from lightning strikes to the tower, especially in a rural area like Carlow Mayo without a fire department. Jenny Snider, the CAO/clerk-deputy treasurer, said she’d looked into that and they could find nothing in the fire code that regulates cell towers. Belchamber added that there was a lightning protection system on the tower to ground the tower in the event of a lightning strike and the walk-in cabinet at the base of the tower was alarmed so if any issues arose, the network operations centre would be notified immediately.
Peter Flynn asked Belchamber if there were any alternate cell tower sites, and Belchamber said there weren’t any and for a number of reasons; the willingness of a landlord to host a tower, upsetting other residents at another potential site, what he called the arbitrary 400 metre setback which he said was not supported by Safety Code 6, and that they were federally regulated, so the Ontario Planning Act or municipal zoning bylaws don’t apply. He repeated that council had to look at this site from a land use and planning perspective only and ask is there anything objectively wrong with this location, which he said there is not.
“So, when it comes to the suggestion of an alternate location, that’s not the case. We’ve invested significant time and resources into getting this location where we are with the landlord willing to have this on his property and while we can’t please everybody and the people across the road object strenuously and passionately and I empathize, we are where we are. This tower was proposed at this location for a reason. It’s part of an intricate network and will provide service to a large part of the community,” he says.
Madeline Austen, who suffers from Electro hypersensitivity disorder, said that she moved to Carlow Mayo to get away from appreciable RF emissions that cause her illness last year. She mentioned her friend Trudy Bruyns, who suffers from EHS even more, and has also had to move several times because of it. More information about EHS can be found on the website www.electrosensitivitysociety.com.
Austen went on to say that she’d had to uproot her life to move up here and that having to move again would be an enormous setback for her and her family.
“I’ve been living apart from my husband for a year and he’s had to shut down his business and it’s all because of the increase in RF emissions in our landscape. This is a bad idea. It’s not good for your health. I will be sending a letter to council with a lot of information on the health effects. And when people say health effects don’t matter that means there’s a problem. Well, I’m fighting this because I’ll have to move again. It’s not right. People in our position are considering medically assisted suicide because of situations like this. If you’re suffering from this, there is literally nowhere to go,” she says.
Natasha Secord, who spoke at the last public meeting, reiterated they were not against a cell tower, but just its location so close to residences on Kuno Road.
“This tower, we’re talking about a 300-foot expandable, right near several homes, it’s not okay. I do think there’s got to be an alternative. We’re not saying no, we’re saying let’s be fair here. There has to be another alternative. And Jim Amos [the tower site property owner] said he was okay with it anywhere on his property, so it doesn’t have to be across from Melissa [Kerr] and Gordie [MacDonald]’s home and their kids. It doesn’t have to be across from three elderly people having issues, it doesn’t have to be across from Blehr [McIsaac] who has a pacemaker. It doesn’t have to be there, you’re making that choice. And council, I’m going to implore you once again, don’t let that be the final because you have a right to make a different decision. I spoke with Paul Michaud [spectrum management officer with ISED] and he said you have the option of a letter of non-concurrence in this matter,” she says.
Pine responded by saying that council could issue a letter of non-concurrence but that EORN may have to move on as they have other towers that need to be built by the end of 2025.
“If council does concur, there is a lengthy process involving archaeological assessments, First Nations approvals. So that takes a fair amount of time to do. And when we go out on the land, we’re mindful of the breeding seasons. We can’t go in certain seasons when there’s certain species at risk breeding. So it’s a time process going through that,” he says.
Pine said they then have to go through all the mobilizations after the archaeological assessments and First Nations approvals, and get provincial government approval to go ahead with the tower construction, all of which takes 18 to 24 months.
“So all that has to happen by the end of 2025. If we don’t know the township is going to concur, we’ll have to move on, because we have to get the other towers built and that’s the reality. If you want this cell coverage, we have to build within this timeframe. You can say no, and we’ll take that back but we’ll have to evaluate if we have to move on,” he says.
Wallace concluded the proceedings soon thereafter, thanking everyone for coming and keeping their patience during the public meeting. Council will be discussing this matter and voting for concurrence or non-concurrence on the proposed cell tower on Kuno Road at their Aug. 8 meeting. The Bancroft Times will keep you apprised of any developments in the interim.