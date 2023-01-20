NORTH PERTH – The blizzard that occurred over the holiday season, beginning on Dec. 23, was the worst on record since 1999.
Municipal staff posted a timeline of the events following the significant weather event to North Perth’s social media pages. At 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 23, Perth County declared a significant weather event and was followed by North Perth later that day.
North Perth is made up of municipal, county and provincial highways, yet North Perth plows only maintain municipal roadways. North Perth is responsible for plowing 435 km of roads and 59 km of sidewalk, using its fleet of six plows, three sidewalk plows and four graders. The plows assisted two ambulances in aiding stranded motorists. Perth County Paramedic Services received 42 calls within the first 24 hours, between 10 a.m. Dec. 23 to 10 a.m. Dec. 24.
Warming centres opened at 9 a.m. on Dec. 24, and helped 25 people and two dogs in Listowel and 12 people in Monkton. A significant but less severe winter weather event in 2016 was the last time these warming centres were opened.