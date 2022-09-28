Quite often at the beginning of a new school year, students are not the only individuals new in the school. With W.R. Myers High School having quite a few new members joining its roster this year, Principal Scott Petronech was able to introduce them and give us a rundown of some other new things that will be happening this year.
“We have several new staff members this year,” said Petronech. “Adam Piper is teaching English, Robyn Cram is teaching Math and Science. We also have a new some changes in the office. Natasha Morgan is assisting us in the office with secretarial duties. Adam Hughes is our new athletics director, Adam Hughes and Nicole Cooney are sharing the role of vice-principal and Sean Dupuis is now the Assistant Principal of our Taber Mennonite Program. Devany Sparks, Kathy Friesen and Lilian McCarty have joined our support staff as educational assistants. We are so fortunate to have such an incredible staff in our school.”
Petronech talked about an event that the high school will be sharing with its neighbours. In teaming up with nearby schools, a joint barbecue is on the way for kids and their families.
“Along with D.A. Ferguson and Central School, we are hosting a tri-school BBQ in the coming weeks. It will be an opportunity for members of our school community to meet our teachers and learn more about our programs.”
After this, Petronech shared his excitement about school starting up again now outside of COVID-19 restrictions.
“What is exciting is we have started things as a ‘regular school year,’” said Petronech. “With no restrictions in place, we are able to offer extracurricular opportunities to our students. Football, volleyball and cross country are all up and running. We are excited that we will have a boy’s volleyball team this year, something that we have not had in a number of years.”
Petronech also talked about how W.R. Myers nearly has 400 students registered this fall.
“We were projected to have approximately 350 students in Grades 9-12, but as of today, 390 students are registered. We are very happy to see our enrolment up.”
Following up on this impressive number, Pethronech discussed some of the projects that were completed over the summer for the school.
“We are very proud of our shop and had a new epoxy floor poured in our metal area. We have also ordered three new welding machines to enhance our program.”
Finally, Pethronech shared his excitement about the new drama program.
“For the first time in several years, we are looking to organize a drama production,” said Petronech. “Mark Harding is overseeing this endeavour. We look forward to sharing more information during the second half of the school year.”