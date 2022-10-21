Medicine Hat’s 4-H clubs have started meeting again.
The beef club has 15 members this year and the multi club has nine members. Organizational meetings have taken place, executives elected and leaders chosen.
The Show and Sale for the Cactus County District 4-H Clubs, which Medicine Hat is part of, takes place each year in June. This past June, the atmosphere was almost electric, says Shirley Elliott, Key Leader of the Cactus County District.
“Everybody was there,” she said. “We had a great attendance and families who hadn’t had a member in 4-H for years showing up just to support 4-H again and do something familiar. We’ve always had great support, the community has always been very good to our 4-H members.”
This year, the beef club will have steers and sheep along with a few cleaver projects, which are for the younger members that are six-to-eight years old.
Some members are picking their animals out during weaning. Those animals will start being fed on the 4-H program, as steers have to be fed for 200 days before the sale in June. Weighing of the animals occurs around Remembrance Day each year.
The multi club will be very busy. Projects this year include welding, sewing, cooking, painting, archery and dog agility. Some of the projects will teach members skills they can use for the rest of their lives, along with responsibility and safety.
“Our numbers are strong, which tells me our future is good in the agriculture industry,” said Elliott. “These kids are learning a ton, not just about raising their animals, but they are also doing community service.”
Each club is required to perform one act of community service a year, but many clubs do three or four.
“Last year, Medicine Hat beef did Ronald McDonald House, going in twice to clean up their yard,” said Elliott. “They got it ready for spring and then for winter and have been contacted this year about doing it again.”